Crafty Coffee Catch Up event held in Howden

For those interested in learning arts and crafts, meeting new friends or just wanting to meet for a cuppa, there will be a chance to come along on Tuesday, November 19 to The Bowman’s Pub in Howden.

All are welcome, including beginners and experienced crafters who would like to meet up with other people from their local area.

Dominic Rhodes, health and wellbeing co-ordinator at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “This friendly catch up is designed to share arts and crafts ideas, learn new skills from those who attend the group and have a wealth of knowledge on how to cross stitch, knit, crochet, make seasonal gifts and quilting, to name but a few.

“Some craft equipment will be available but please bring along anything you feel would be useful to use also.”

For further information contact either Dom Rhodes on 01482 392538 or email dominic.rhodes@eastriding.gov.uk or Angela Smith on 07876 546179 or email angela.m.smith@eastriding.gov.uk