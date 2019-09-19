Cracking conference at Holme Village Hall

In a first for Yorkshire, Holme on Spalding Village Hall played host to “Hall Together” the highly successful conference for village halls by village halls on Thursday, September 12.

Organised by the charity East Riding Association of Rural Community Buildings (ERA of RCB) the event drew over 60 representatives from 40 village halls and community organisations.

ERA of RCB is a network of village hall volunteers supporting other volunteers in the running of their community buildings.

Attendees at the conference, funded by Tesco’s Bags of Help scheme, were able to network and engage with stallholders covering areas of interest from buildings, insurance and legal matters to soundproofing, hiring performers and setting up cinema clubs.

After Malcolm McKechnie’s introduction to ERA of RCB, the conference heard from keynote speaker Helen Fagan of The Prince’s Countryside Fund who inspired everyone with the Trust’s ‘Village Survival Guide’.

Afterwards she said that “I get the sense that East Riding is very lucky to have so many community assets at its disposal and such a lot of fantastic volunteers behind them.”

Helen Wright from ERYC gave a supportive speech outlining the ERYC Rural Strategy announcing that ‘the strategy sees village halls as being at the heart of community and sustainability’.

The resources of The Vault a library of free equipment for charities in Hull and East Riding, were described by Nick Middleton from SMILE and issues of fire risk and security were addressed by other speakers.

Positive feedback included: “Excellent event. The three of us thoroughly enjoyed it and got a lot from it, so many thanks to you and the team for all the hard work.”