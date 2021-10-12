Councils and community groups invited to apply for ‘Do it For East Yorkshire Community Grant’ to aid Covid recovery

Spurn Bird Observatory Trust Ltd was awarded £5,000 for the Spurn Migration Festival 2021.

Town councils, parish councils and voluntary or community sector organisations plus others can apply for funding between £500 and £5,000 for activity that:

○ Brings people back into your community

○ One-off events and festivals

○ Improves access to services

○ Re-start community activities, such as lunch clubs

○ Focuses on encouraging people who have been shielding to engage in community activities

To date, a total of 71 applications have been approved with more than 50% of the funding already been allocated.

The council still has £50,000 to give out and are encouraging applications.

Day Escapes Project from East Yorkshire Community Transport Limited received approval for funding of £4,937.50 to help provide the elderly with access to leisure and social settings. This will support them with new friendship networks following the requirement to shield during the pandemic.

Andy Jackson, from East Yorkshire Community Transport Ltd, said: “EYCT are delighted to receive a grant of £4,937.50 from the Do it For East Yorkshire Community Grant Scheme for our Day Escapes Project.”

Cllr Jane Evison, portfolio holder for economic development and tourism at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “The Do it For East Yorkshire Community Grant is making a real difference in supporting East Riding communities.”