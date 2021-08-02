Councillor ‘to champion equality, diversity and inclusion across the East Riding’

Councillor Jacob Birch is championing equality, diversity and inclusion across the East Riding

Councillor Jacob Birch was given the role after Jonathan Owen became leader of East Riding of Yorkshire Council earlier this year and made equality, diversity and inclusion one of his priorities.

In his new role, Councillor Birch will also chair the East Riding Equalities Network, which will include partners from other public sector organisations as well as the voluntary sector to ensure voices are heard.

While equality, diversity and inclusion can be associated with the LGBT+ groups, Councillor Birch said he also wants to reach out to other minority groups in the East Riding.

Councillor Birch said: “If we want to make the East Riding one of the best places to live and work we need to embrace equality, diversity and inclusion so everyone feels like they matter and are included.

“Equality, diversity and inclusivity are areas that I am passionate about and in my new role as champion, I’m looking forward to working with residents and stakeholders to bring forward an agenda that not only delivers on the council’s statutory responsibilities but also delivers on our corporate priorities as well as those of our residents.”