Council’s vital lifeline for area’s vulnerable residents

A dedicated team of council staff is working around the clock seven days a week to ensure the safety of vulnerable residents.

For thousands of people in the East Riding the Lifeline and Responder service is extremely important, providing reassurance and, if needs be, an emergency response 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

Over the past year the Lifeline service has dealt with 518,949 incoming and outgoing calls – over 27,449 more than for the same period the previous year.

John Skidmore, director of adults, health and customer services at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “The volume of calls that Lifeline has dealt with over the past year just demonstrates how vital a service it is for the more vulnerable residents of the East Riding. It is an important service for everyone who uses it with staff literally working around the clock, regardless of the time of year, to ensure the safety of those who need it the most.”

For further information about Lifeline call 01482 396040, email lifeline@eastriding.gov.uk or visit www.eastriding.gov.uk.