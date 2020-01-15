Council’s pledge to combat food poverty in area

The East Riding of Yorkshire Council has taken steps to tackle food poverty in the area.

At the latest full council meeting, East Riding Councillors unanimously agreed to the authority taking practical steps to help alleviate food poverty in the region.

The Lib Dems motion, backed by the ruling Conservative Group, commits the council to:

○ Work with local organisations and develop recommendations for a Food Poverty Action Plan for East Yorkshire.

○ The Cabinet investigate ways to practically support the work of Food Banks in East Yorkshire. In particular, East Yorkshire Foodbank has a lack of storage space in Beverley.

They have food stored in five storage containers across Beverley, and these cost over £6,000 per annum to rent.

Officers are asked to work with the charity to find a suitable solution to food parcel storage.

Liberal Democrat Councillor Linda Johnson said afterwards: “I am delighted that all councillors backed the motion to help the volunteers in Food Banks and those residents who desperately need help.

“East Yorkshire Foodbank based in Beverley gave three-day food parcels to 99 adults and 61 children on the Friday before Christmas alone.

“Many of these people are often referred to food banks by the council’s own welfare teams and some collect and deliver food parcels for those who struggle to get there.

“This motion is about the council going a step further to tackle food poverty.”