Council issues update covering facilities following coronavirus guidance

East Riding of Yorkshire Council has issued an update about the facilities operated by its culture and customer services team, in the light of new guidance issued about coronavirus (COVID-19) by the Department of Health and Social Care and Public Health England.

Cafes in council venues

These will remain open at this stage, with customers advised to take precautions.

East Riding Leisure

Swimming pools, Tone Zone fitness suites and catering facilities remain open as normal, with customers advised to take precautions. However, other elements of individual centre programmes are being reduced or cancelled.

A further, more detailed position statement will be available on the East Riding Leisure website www.eastridingleisure.co.uk

East Riding Libraries and Customer Service Centres

Will remain open with customers advised to take precautions, but all planned activities are cancelled until end May. These facilities will act as information centres.

John Skidmore, director of adults, health and customer services at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “As a council, we are following all the Government and Public Health England guidelines to work with the community in the East Riding to protect our customers and staff.

“We will of course work to prioritise those services which are vital for our residents throughout this period. We recognise that these cancellations, reductions and changes will cause inconvenience, but we are sure that the public will understand the need for us all to behave differently over the coming weeks and months.

“I would like to stress that, where our facilities are remaining open, we will be operating stringent cleaning procedures and of course ensuring that customers are able to wash their hands regularly and maintain a sensible distance.

“The council will issue regular updates via its website and social media channels and through the local media to ensure our residents, businesses and the communities we serve are fully up to date as the situation changes and develops over the coming period.

“This is an unprecedented situation and is changing on a daily basis.

“The council is in regular contact with the Government, Public Health England and its partner agencies.”

For more information visit www.eastriding.gov.uk/living/health-and-wellbeing/coronavirus