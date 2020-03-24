Council issues important information regarding recycling sites, markets, play areas and parking

The East Riding of Yorkshire Council has issued a further update about services operated by its streetscene services team, in light of the latest guidance issued about coronavirus (COVID-19) by the Government.

The council wishes to stress that the situation will continue to be reviewed on a daily basis.

Household waste recycling sites (tips)

All 10 household waste recycling sites in the East Riding have closed today (Tuesday, March 24) until further notice, following the latest Government advice.

Residents are asked to please keep items they would normally want to take to the sites at home for the time being.

Bin collections will continue as normal.

The Dove House Charity Reuse Shop at the Humberfield household waste recycling site at Hessle is also closed.

Markets

All markets run and managed by the council will be closed from this week (starting from Tuesday, March 24) due to the coronavirus.

This includes:

Beverley’s Saturday and Wednesday markets, and Pocklington’s Tuesday market – which are run by the council.

Bridlington’s Wednesday and Saturday Markets, and Cottingham’s Thursday market – which are managed by the council, but run by a market traders’ co-operative.

Play areas

All council play areas in the East Riding are now closed for the present time.

Signs are currently being placed in all play areas to advise the public.

Parking restrictions and car parks

Motorists are asked to respect and follow all existing parking restrictions in place, both on street and in council car parks.

This is essential to ensure the free flow of traffic for emergency services vehicles and to ensure that safe parking is available for all.

Brown bin food waste – caddy bags

The council is unable to give out free food waste kitchen caddy bags to residents at this present time.

Residents who run out of caddy liners are advised they can wrap food waste in single sheets of newspaper to place in brown bins instead, or food can be placed in the brown bin on its own.

Please do not use plastic bags or any other compostable bags for your food waste.

Compost giveaways

The council’s annual free compost giveaways, which were due to happen in May, have been postponed due to the coronavirus.

All being well, the council is hoping to run them later in the year.

For the latest information on how COVID-19 is affecting council services please visit the website: www.eastriding.gov.uk/coronavirus