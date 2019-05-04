Council introduces swim sessions at Francis Scaife for people affected by cancer

The East Riding of Yorkshire Council has introduced a two-month swim session pilot aimed solely at people who are experiencing cancer or who have been through cancer in the past.

The pilot sessions, which will take place at three leisure centres across the East Riding including at Francis Scaife in Pocklington, will enable eligible people to swim with others who know what they have been through.

The cancer swim sessions enable people to feel comfortable removing these items, show their scars and swim with others who are in a similar situation to them without feeling judged or embarrassed.

The viewing windows around the pool will be covered for the swimmers’ privacy and members of staff from the leisure centres have been trained as Cancer Champions, courtesy of the Cancer Alliance.

There is also the opportunity for swimmers to chat and socialise with people in the cafe afterwards.

The East Riding Leisure Francis Scaife sessions will take place on Tuesdays between 1pm and 2pm.

John Skidmore, director of adults, health and customer services, said: “During the council’s cancer awareness project, we have heard comments from people who are unable to continue swimming due to their diagnosis of cancer.

“We want to try to break down that barrier for them and help them to continue doing the hobbies or exercises they love doing without restrictions.”