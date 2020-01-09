Council bee-ing more friendly with major infrastructure schemes

East Riding of Yorkshire Council has changed the planting proposals for two major highway improvement schemes currently in progress, to encourage and support bees, following a request from three local schoolchildren.

Councillor Burton has replied to the young people, who call themselves Buzz for Bees, to assure them that the council will now be considering bee-friendly planting as part of all of its future schemes.

On the A1079 where it meets the A614 at Shiptonthorpe, where a new roundabout is under construction, the soil is a very heavy soil, so the council has decided to plant some alder buckthorn, along with hawthorn and blackthorn to create the hedges.

Councillor Burton said: “We are very conscious of how we affect the environment whenever we do any construction work in the East Riding.

“When we are planning construction work we do try to have as little impact as possible on the surrounding area and make sure that we support and enhance the natural environment.”