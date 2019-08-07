Cool owls have a hoot in paddling pool

Yorkshire artist Robert E Fuller likes to encourage wildlife to his garden in Thixendale on the Yorkshire Wolds in return for studies for his paintings.

Among many wildlife visitors to his garden is a family of tawny owls. These owls have made themselves at home – even adopting a paddling pool as their very own ‘hoot tub’.

The former Woldgate School pupil said: “It’s been great fun watching the owls cooling off on hot days in my children’s paddling pool. Last summer the adult owls bathed in my garden pond. This year their young have adopted the paddling pool, which feels appropriate. Owls do like to bathe as the water cleans their feathers and helps them fly better.”

Visit https://www.dropbox.com/s/tx4791f6dqjhdnj/tawny%20chick%20in%20paddling%20pool.mp4?dl=0 to watch the owls in action.