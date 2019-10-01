Conan Doyle’s tale to be staged at arts centre

A stage adaptation of Arthur Conan Doyle’s Gothic classic The Hound of the Baskervilles is heading to Pocklington Arts Centre (PAC).

Northern Stage will bring Sherlock Holmes’ most infamous case to life on the PAC stage on Thursday, October 17 from 7.30pm.

The production has been adapted by popular Scottish playwright Douglas Maxwell, and is directed by Jake Smith who began his career at Hull Truck Theatre and is currently artistic director of the award winning Petersfield Shakespeare Festival.

PAC director Janet Farmer said: “Northern Stage are an incredibly talented national touring company, with a reputation for reviving classic plays by producing fresh adaptations and bold new works, and their adaptation of The Hound of the Baskervilles is no exception.

“We’re delighted to be working with a strong northern theatre company, as we pride ourselves on supporting regional theatre companies.

“This production adds another dimension to our autumn/winter theatre programme which has something for everyone.

“So whether you’re a Sherlock Holmes fan, a live theatre fan or simply looking for an entertaining way to spend an autumnal evening then come along and see this stunning show.”

○ Tickets £12 advance, £13 on the door and £8 (under 21s) plus Friends’ rates.

For further information and to book tickets visit www.pocklingtonartscentre.co.uk or call the box office on 01759 301547.