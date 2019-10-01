Community transport operator hoping to attract new volunteer drivers and assistants

East Yorkshire community transport operator Beverley Community Lift (BCL) has launched an appeal for new volunteers as the charity approaches its 50th anniversary year.

The service helps dozens of people every week operating in and around Beverley, Cottingham, Market Weighton, Holme on Spalding Moor and Pocklington.

The charity is looking for car drivers, minibus drivers and passenger assistants and full training will be given:

Drivers use their own car to provide essential door-to-door transport for registered passengers.

They need to be over 25 with a full licence and no more than six penalty points.

Minibus Drivers: The service also operates shopper services to various East Riding towns and day trips for its clients to places like York, the coast or other popular destinations. Minibus drivers need to be 25 or over and have a D1 driving licence.

Passenger Assistants: Minibus drivers often enjoy the support of a volunteer to help with journeys and looking after passengers.

Manager Fiona Wales said: “Our successful service has depended on the great work of volunteers over the last half-century and they enjoy providing an invaluable service to the public.

“As demand for our transport rises, we need more people to help in various parts of the East Riding.”

○ Email manager@bclift.org.ukor call 01482 868082 for further information about the charity and the vital volunteer roles.