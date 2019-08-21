Community radio show up for top award

The longest-running programme on East Yorkshire community radio service Vixen 101 has again been nominated for a media award for supporting live music.

The Fox’s Den Show on the Market Weighton-based station picked up the Outstanding Media category in the Yorkshire Gig Guide Grassroots Awards 2018 and it is back in contention again.

The three-hour programme, broadcast live from 9pm to midnight every Friday, has been aired since April 2009. Every week, it features new, local, unsigned and small-label music.

Founder and main presenter Bill Horncastle said: “We’re over the moon to be nominated once again.

“Vixen 101 celebrates its 10th anniversary in 2019 and programmes like this, organised entirely by volunteers, are clearly an essential outlet for unsigned bands and musicians. We’ve featured hundreds over the years and it’s a show that takes a lot of time to organise.”

Vixen 101 is up against some 40 other broadcast, print and online media from across Yorkshire and a public vote will decide the final five. Voting ends at midnight on Sunday, September 8 and the winner will be announced at The Underground in Bradford on Saturday, October 19.

Vixen 101 Chairman Andy Swalwell said: “We’re very proud of the achievement of Bill and The Fox’s Den team in showcasing local talent week in, week out.”

Vote for The Fox’s Den at this address: http://yorkshiregigguide.co.uk/grass-roots-awards-2015.html.