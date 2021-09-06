Community groups get the chance to apply for Active Towns Community Grants funding

The Pocklington Community Garden Project received £200 from the Active Towns grants scheme.

The Active Towns scheme is aimed at encouraging and supporting communities and residents to be more physically, mentally, and socially active in Pocklington, Market Weighton, Goole and Howden.

The project is working closely in the community with residents, local clubs, groups and organisations to expand community resources and increase the number of wellbeing activities for local residents.

The Active Towns Community Grant enables voluntary community groups, charities and individuals to develop strong governance and restart following on from lockdown.

In the first round of Active Towns Community Grants, a total of just over £35,000 is to be paid out, with 13 grants going to Goole, nine to Pocklington, 13 to Howden and five to Market Weighton.

There have also been grants of up to £2,000, for example for a 12-month programme of mindfulness walking events for bereaved people throughout the next year (Talk about Loss) in Market Weighton.

Councillor David Elvidge, portfolio holder for community involvement and the voluntary sector, said: “I am delighted with the progress of Active Towns so far, and especially pleased to see the distribution of the Community Grants. I look forward to seeing Active Towns develop even further.”