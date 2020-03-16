Coffee morning boost for lift service

Staff at the local transport charity Beverley Community Lift have thanked the people of Market Weighton for their support at a successful fundraising event.

Around £140 was raised at a coffee morning at St John’s Methodist Church as part of Beverley Community Lift’s 50th anniversary celebrations.

Local community groups joined in a leaflet exchange and recorded messages about their work with local community radio station Vixen 101.

The service operates a fleet of five vehicles for shopping trips and excursions, as well as a volunteer car service taking people to medical appointments and social events.

To volunteer for the charity or to register to use the service email manager@bclift.org.uk or call 01482 868082 on weekday mornings.