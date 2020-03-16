Coffee morning boost for lift service

The coffee morning at St John's Methodist Church, Market Weighton, in aid of Beverley Community Lift.
Staff at the local transport charity Beverley Community Lift have thanked the people of Market Weighton for their support at a successful fundraising event.

Around £140 was raised at a coffee morning at St John’s Methodist Church as part of Beverley Community Lift’s 50th anniversary celebrations.

Local community groups joined in a leaflet exchange and recorded messages about their work with local community radio station Vixen 101.

The service operates a fleet of five vehicles for shopping trips and excursions, as well as a volunteer car service taking people to medical appointments and social events.

To volunteer for the charity or to register to use the service email manager@bclift.org.uk or call 01482 868082 on weekday mornings.