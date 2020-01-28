Coastal Voices set to support Brid groups

An extremely popular vocal harmony group is appealing for community and charitable groups to contact them regarding possible collaborations.

Bridlington-based group Coastal Voices was formed six years ago by people with a passion for singing, having fun and an ultimate desire to perform.

Since its inception, the choir has raised funds for various groups, selecting one each year to benefit from money raised at its concerts.

This year Coastal Voices is inviting worthy causes to work with them by creating a fundraising event at which the choir will perform.

A spokesman said: “Members of the 70-strong choir are currently working on a great 1970s song list featuring many of the decade’s classic tunes.

“The set will be used at fundraising events to bring in funds and lift people’s spirits.

“Any interested party can email sue.dawson05@talktalk.net for more details.”