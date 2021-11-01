Co-op’s support for Young People Count

Pocklington Co-op presents a cheque for £200 to Young People Count.

YPC, which provides activities, support and a safe space for children aged 11-18, said the money donated by Co-op as part of the Local Community Fund will be used to support its vital work.

The donation is particularly poignant as the funds were applied for by the late Tony Barker whose sudden loss was such a terrible shock to all who knew him. Tony not only worked for YPC and was instrumental in getting it off the ground in its new base in Pocklington, but also worked for the Co-op in a community-based role.

To respect his contribution, a photography competition he planned will now be run annually in his honour, with young people invited to submit photos they have taken themselves in and around Pocklington.

This donation will provide vital support to YPC to help make that and all the other planned activities possible.

Shane Wells, manager of Pocklington Co-op, said: “We are delighted to contribute towards such a great charity and to help everyone at YPC remember Tony.

“He was so enthusiastic about the project and we are delighted to support it.”

The Co-op is keen to continue its close relationship with YPC, a commitment welcomed by Claire Reading, chair of the trustees.

She said: “We are really grateful to Co-op for this donation and their ongoing support. As a charity we are always looking for support, whether financial or people willing to share their time and skills.

“Volunteers who can help supervise the young people at our site or anyone who can help with the upkeep of the premises is very welcome.

“It is only with the kindness of partners like Co-op and the support of members of the community that we can continue.”