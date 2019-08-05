Classic event held at Sutton Upon Derwent

A classic car rally will take place at Sutton Upon Derwent on Sunday, August 18 from 1pm.

This annual event, organised by Sutton Upon Derwent Village Hall representatives, will be held on Beacon Green.

Many classic cars, a few tractors, and motorcycles will be on display on the green throughout the afternoon.

A spokesman said: “At around 1.30pm, 40 vehicles will join the event after completing a 60-mile road run in North Yorkshire which starts from the Hall on Sunday morning. The run is organised by North Humberside Motor Club.

“There will be a bar, BBQ food and tea and cake available throughout the afternoon.

“Weather permitting an additional attraction will be a flypast by a Spitfire from the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight at some point. The event is free and all proceeds go to village hall funds.”