Classic car show at Langlands Garden Centre set to return after enforced lay-off

The classic car show will be held at Langlands Garden Centre during the August Bank Holiday weekend.

It’s full throttle for one of the region’s best loved classic car shows as organisers battle to relaunch the popular event following last year’s enforced cancellation.

The show, which is free to both exhibitors and visitors, will be held at Langlands Garden Centre over the August Bank Holiday weekend (Sunday, August 29 and Monday, August 30 from 10am to 4pm.

The organisers are hoping that classic car owners will support the popular event which raises much-needed funds for charity.

John Ducker from Weighton Wolds Rotary Club, who is organising the event, said: “Over recent years our classic car show has raised thousands of pounds for local charities and this year all profits will be going to a local cancer charity. If you have a classic car we would really love to hear from you.”