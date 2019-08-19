Classic car event planned at Langlands by Weighton Wolds Lions Club

An annual motoring event at Shiptonthorpe is set to attract huge crowds this weekend.

On Sunday, August 25 and Monday, August 26, members of the Weighton Wolds Rotary Club will host their sixth Annual Classic Car Show at Langlands Garden Centre, Shiptonthorpe.

The show will open between 10am and 4pm each day.

Dozens of avid enthusiasts will be attending, providing an impressive display up to 100 classic cars.

Entertainment is going to provided once more on Sunday by the ever-popular and talented Buckrose Concert Band.

There will be a raffle on the Sunday and a tombola on the Monday. All proceeds will be given to York Against Cancer. Refreshments will also be available.

A spokesman said: “Entrance to view is free.

“However, donations will be taken by Weighton Wolds Rotary Club and given to York Against Cancer.

“Entering a classic car is free for the driver and navigator. A voucher for a free hot drink will also be provided.

“Drivers taking part on the Sunday also get entered into Langlands prize draw, absolutely free.

“The Best Pre-war car will be awarded the Ian Peak Memorial Trophy, together with a voucher kindly donated by Drakes Garage of Shiptonthorpe.

“If you would like to enter a classic car for display, or you would like more details, contact John Ducker on 07860 638119 or email at jcdandemd@btinternet.com.”