Claire snapped up to show work

York-based photographer Claire Morris hopes her brand new exhibition at Pocklington Arts Centre (PAC) will encourage visitors to “think about their favourite books in a different way”.

Claire’s collection is featuring in PAC’s first floor exhibition space from now until Saturday, February 1.

'Knowing You' by Claire Morris.

One glance at Claire’s collection of work, which brings vintage book covers and iconic characters to life through the lens, there is little doubt that her PAC exhibition offers something very different.

“I have always had an interest in photography and creating pop-up books,” said Claire who was first inspired by American photographer Thomas Allen who would cut characters out of pulp fiction books and then photograph them.

“I loved this concept so much I started doing my own versions – his were a bit sexy and I wanted mine to be cleaner. I find inspiration from the characters on the front of the books. There is something so iconic about book covers from the 1950s. I like to highlight the emotions that the characters are showing.”

Entry to Claire’s PAC exhibition is free during opening hours only. For opening times, and further information about PAC’s exhibitions, visit www.pocklingtonartscentre.co.uk or call the box office on 01759 301547.