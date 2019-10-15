Civic dignitaries enjoy tour at Hearing Dogs for Deaf People training centre

Hearing Dogs for Deaf People were thrilled to welcome East Riding of Yorkshire Civic Dignitaries earlier this month.

Guests at the charity’s Beatrice Wright Centre in Bielby included the High Sheriff of the East Riding of Yorkshire, the Chairman of East Riding of Yorkshire Council, Deputy Lord Mayor of Kingston upon Hull, Town Mayors and Deputy Town Mayors of Hessle, Hedon, Bridlington, Beverley and Snaith and Cowick.

They heard first-hand from a Hearing Dog Recipient Sue Smith about how her hearing dog Elvis has transformed her life, followed by a live demonstration of how these amazing dogs alert to sounds, before being taken on a tour around the training centre.

Lucy Ward, community fundraising manager for Hearing Dogs, said: “The guests received a warm welcome from Hearing Dogs for Deaf People’s Trustee Adrian Horsley, and then saw a presentation about the charity and how dogs are trained to help deaf people leave loneliness behind and reconnect with life.

“We were thrilled that so many local civic dignitaries took time out of their busy schedules to visit our training centre so that they could learn more about our life-changing work.

“They all seemed to enjoy their visit and were very interested in finding out more about our work and how it impacts on the local community; I have confidence that many of them will stay in contact with the charity in the future.”

For more information about the charity or to book a Thursday Tour contact Lucy Ward on 07769 901292.