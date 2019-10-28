Church marks restoration with lights delights

All Saints Church in Pocklington is set to throw its doors open to celebrate its reopening after redecoration, installation of new lighting, and the renovation of some of its stained glass.

There will be a number of ‘Let There Be Light’ events held this weekend (Saturday and Sunday, October 2 and 3) to mark the restoration.

Celebrations start at 10am on Saturday when refreshments will be served until 4pm along with a good variety stalls and a raffle.

Throughout the day there will be craft activities for children and weather permitting an opportunity to climb the church tower.

On Saturday evening at 7.30pm there will be a concert by the talented local Celebration Singers entitled ‘Songs from the Musicals’, where drinks and light refreshments will be available.

On Sunday everyone is invited to the 10.45am Family Communion and the church will remain open until 4pm for visitors.

Churchwarden Hilary Slow said: “We invite the whole community in and around Pocklington to join in the celebrations over the weekend to experience and enjoy the building since the work has been completed. There will be something for everyone over the weekend.”

Fellow churchwarden Nigel Laws said: “We are indebted to a team of hard-working and enthusiastic volunteers during the project and to Pocklington School who made us so welcome for our main Sunday morning Service.”

Tickets for the concert are £8 and available from the Church office (01759 306045).