Church coffee morning for Fairtrade cause

The Pocklington Fairtrade and Local-produce Action Group (Pocklington FLAG) is holding a Fairtrade coffee morning next week.

The event takes place at Pocklington’s All Saints’ church on Tuesday, February 18 between 9.45am and 11.30am.

This year a special feature will be a quiz to test people’s knowledge of Fairtrade commodities and their production. Question sheets will be available on the tables. Visitors can fill in the forms and hand them in as they leave. The winning entrant will receive a Fairtrade hamper.

There will also be a Fairtrade stall, children’s activities, cakes for sale and a display of information about fair trade.

A Pocklington Flag spokesman said: “Fairtrade Fortnight will soon be here, running from Monday, February 24 to Sunday, March 8.

“This is a time when shops, businesses and various groups all over the country encourage us to think about ethical shopping. This year, like last, emphasis is being given to the plight of cocoa farmers, particularly women.

“Many of them struggle to feed their families, let alone educate their children.

“All of us can help by buying Fairtrade chocolate and other cocoa products.

“Look out for the Fairtrade emblem which indicates that the producer will get not only a living wage but also a premium for their community.

“In the run-up to Fairtrade Fortnight we are hosting a coffee morning.

“Please come along and discover more about supporting fair trade.”