Church closes for lights and rewiring work

A town church is set to close for more than two months so extensive renovation work can take place.

The lights will go out in Pocklington’s All Saints Church when it closes to the public for 10 weeks after the 10.45am Family Communion service on Sunday, August 4.

The Grade 1 listed medieval building will reopen in a blaze of light for its Patronal Festival weekend (November 1 to November 3) after undergoing upgrading of the lighting system, extensive internal rewiring and repainting of the interior of the main body of the church.

Churchwarden Nigel Laws said: “The work involved in planning this whole project has been over two years in the making, with a project group led by the Rev Les Slow undertaking extensive research including visiting other churches who have similarly upgraded lighting systems.

“We hope it will be completed to re-open the church for the Communion Service on Sunday, October 13. The entire interior of the church will be a forest of scaffolding and this has necessitated closing the main church building for the duration of the work.”

Fellow Churchwarden Hilary Slow added: “The weekly 10.45am Sunday Communion will move to the chapel at Pocklington School

“Other activities will continue in the meeting room accessed via the rear door of the church, including the 8am Communion service (first and third Sundays in the month), Midday Prayers on Mondays, the Thursday 10am service and coffee mornings on Tuesday and Saturday morning.”