The 72nd Pocklington Chrysanthemum Show will take place on Saturday, November 2 at Burnby Hall.

There are classes for everyone at the show including fruit and vegetables, baking, photography, handicrafts and also Chrysanthemums.

Entries for the show can be entered up until 10.30am on the Saturday, staging can take place on the Friday before (4.30pm to 7.50pm) or Saturday (7.30am to 10.45am). The show is open to the public from 1.30pm. Call 01759 304036 for more details about the show.