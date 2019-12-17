Christmas show review by Julia Pattison: The Flint Street Nativity at John Cooper Studio@41 Monkgate, York

Christmas Show: The Flint Street Nativity

Venue: John Cooper Studio@41 Monkgate, York

Dates: Until Sunday, December 22, 2019

Review by: Julia Pattison

It’s always a delight to enter this wonderfully hidden gem of a theatre, and discover the whole new world created by the set designer, anticipating the play to come.

In this case, the set and costume designer, as well as directing and being a cast member of this latest York Stage Musicals, is charismatic Nik Briggs, whose energy and passion for theatre knows no bounds!

Tim Firth’s hilarious play, The Flint Street Nativity was a wonderful alternative festive offering to York this Christmas; the intimate space of the John Cooper Studio was the perfect place to stage it too.

The studio was transformed into a primary school classroom, which took me right back to my teaching days at St Oswalds Primary School Fulford in the Eighties; particularly on seeing the rotating blackboard, which was put to very good use throughout the show. Spot on attention to detail, including children’s nativity paintings which played their own part in the play.

From the moment this talented team of a cast shuffled onto stage as Miss Horrocks’ class of seven year olds about to perform their nativity play for their proud mums and dads, they held us in the palms of their hands. Every character was a star in their own right, with a strong script that sparkled. I haven’t laughed so much in ages; having seen many school nativity plays over the years, it was a joy to be able to laugh out loud rather than suppress a snigger! Tim Firth’s script is so observant, with pathos underpinning the laughter; I had a lump in my throat when Paul Mason ( playing the Innkeeper )sang about his alcoholic, landlord father, revealing the real reason behind his rebellion in the classroom.

The musical numbers throughout were real highlights, with the alternative words giving a real insight into what was going on in those children’s heads.

Fiona Baistow made a marvellous Mary, all credit to her that she stayed in role throughout as perfect pupil Jenny, when it would have been all too easy to corpse in her feuds with Angel Gabriel (brilliantly portrayed by Florence Poskitt); this was comedy gold.

Speaking of gold, some stellar performances from Wise Gold (Verity Carr) and Wise Frankincense (Jack Hooper) as well as straight talking farmer’s daughter Shepherd (Chloe Shipley).

Matthew Clarke shone in his role of Star, as did Conor Wilkinson as Joseph/Herod. Andrew Roberts touched our hearts as the Narrator, desperate for his Mum to be there for his performance. Louise Leaf was most convincing as Angel, desperate to please, and giving a revealing insight into the dynamics of the school playground.

The morphing of the children into their parents was another revealing insight, and brilliantly done.

If you want to get into the Christmas mood, then this is the play for you.