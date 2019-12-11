Christmas holiday fun at local libraries

East Riding Libraries will be celebrating Christmas with Storytimes and Bounce and Rhyme sessions.

Storytimes will feature an Out of This World Christmas, taking a trip into outer space and discovering why ‘Aliens love Panta Claus’ (a book by Claire Freedman and Ben Cort), including songs, stories and activities.

Sessions will take place at Market Weighton Library and Customer Service Centre on 18 December (4pm); South Cave Library on 19 December (3pm); and Stamford Bridge library on 19 December (1.45pm).

The Christmas Bounce and Rhyme Sessions will feature the book ‘That’s not my snowman’ with lots of fun, songs and rhymes, and one of them will be held at Market Weighton Multi Service Centre on 23 December (11am).

Librarian Hannah Gibbs said: “Our Christmas sessions are always great fun, and very popular. I hope lots of young families will come along and join in with the Storytimes and the Bounce and Rhyme sessions – there’s no need to book, just come along and get involved!”

For more information about the events, visit www.eastridinglibraries.co.uk