Choir raises the roof at Summer Concert

Stamford Bridge Community Choir members were thrilled to fill St John’s Church for their “Raise the Roof” Summer Concert.

The event was packed with songs from Whitney Houston, Adele, Snow Patrol, Queen and many more with the evening compered by Ben Whittaker.

The concert raised donations of £650.

The choir had planned to split this between two local charities – Stamford Bridge Community Pool and All Saints Church at Low Catton. However, Hilary Saynor from the pool committee proposed that all funds should go to the church.

A spokesman said: “Lead was burgled from the church roof and is going to cost at least £70,000 to replace.

“Full details can be seen at ttps://www.justgiving.com/allsaintslowcatton.

“The choir meets on Wednesday evenings during term time and new members are always very warmly welcomed.”