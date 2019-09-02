Choir performs at Countryfile Live

Stamford Bridge Community Choir members were very excited to be selected to perform at the first Countryfile Live event to take place at Castle Howard.

A choir spokeswoman said: “After a rainy start, the skies cleared in time for the choir to perform some of their favourite songs – finishing with a very apt Mr Blue Sky.

“The rain earlier in the week did, however, mean that for the first time many of the choir performed in wellies.

“The rest of the day was then spent enjoying the event and presenter spotting with a few choir/celebrity selfies taken along the way.”

Rehearsals for the new term have now started at Stamford Bridge Primary School (new members are always very welcome).

Go to the choir’s Facebook page for more details.