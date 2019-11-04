Children’s book charity builds with donation

More than 450 youngsters in Pocklington will receive story books following a donation from a housebuilder.

Set up by 21-year-old George Jibson, the Pocklington Imagination Library gives free books to children every month until their fifth birthday.

The book-giving charity received £1,000 as part of Persimmon Homes’ match funding Community Champions scheme, which seeks to support groups and charities across the region.

George said: “Every child, five and under, living in the YO42 postcode can register to the charity.

“At present we have 370 children registered to receive free books every month and this is increasing all the time.

“We are constantly fundraising so Persimmon Homes’ donation will enable us to expand further.”

Tim Nixon, sales director at Persimmon Homes Yorkshire, said: “We have been building in the Pocklington area for a few years now. Hearing about the wonderful work of the Pocklington Imagination Library we felt it was a perfect match for our Community Champions scheme.

“We encourage any local charities and organisations to apply for next month’s donation by completing an online form on the Persimmon Homes website.”

The match-funding Community Champion scheme is all about supporting local people in the areas in Persimmon Homes regions are building.

○ Local organisations can apply for match funding by completing a simple online form at www.persimmonhomes.com/charity