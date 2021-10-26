Childhood memories book provides route to recovery for writer

David Barker is pictured with his book about Waterside Farm.

When David Barker slipped into ‘that ditch that runs at the side of the road of life’, he took to writing about his wonderful, carefree childhood at Waterside Farm to help him climb back out.

A number of months before the pandemic Mr Barker suffered a breakdown.

The issue left him unable to work, suffering panic attacks when venturing out or even when just having negative thoughts, which seemed only too happy to come along, evading all efforts at times to block them out.

Mr Barker said: “This is the third time throughout my life that this has happened.

“As medication made me worse I went to see a therapist who told me to write things down about what I had been doing and how I felt every day.

“The last time this happened, as well as doing all these things, I thought it might help to write about hitchhiking across Britain and France as a youth with a friend of mine.

“So when I fell into this ditch again it was just as before, it’s like entering another world.

“This time, however, I thought I would write about my carefree childhood at Waterside Farm at Holme On Spalding Moor to take me to a better place for a while – which I found worked very well.

“Writing about my time on the farm would no doubt have joined the previous scribbles in the cupboard as work and life got back to normal.

“However, this time we were hit with the pandemic and our enforced incarceration, which perhaps slowed my recovery but afforded more time to write – which in the end with a handful of treasured photos of the time – was just about enough to make into a little book, and it would be something to leave behind for future generations of the family.

“Looking back I can see how important my carefree childhood turned out to be and how grateful and fortunate I was to have had one.

“There is no better time than childhood to have carefree days, but sadly these days it would seem childhood for some is becoming less so with more children having the world on their shoulders.”

Mr Barker is now asking for any photographs taken around Waterside Farm in the 1960s so he can add them to the publication.

He is also hoping someone will have an old photograph of the concrete swimming pool at Givendale.

He is hoping to see the pool again in its heyday.

Mr Barker added: “In parts of the book I have wrote about working on the farm with my parents and people from the village picking potatoes and pulling peas and would love to hear from anyone that may of helped out during that time in the mid to late sixties and I would be over the moon if anyone had any photos of the farm around that time or earlier that they would be willing to share.

“Also I wrote about camping with the boy scouts at the campground at Givendale and would like to hear from anyone that remembers swimming in the concrete swimming pool down there, and again would love to see any photos of the pool in its heyday that anyone has that don’t mind sharing.

“The remains of the pool now look like an old sheep pen to anyone that doesn’t know so it would be nice to see it as it used to be.”