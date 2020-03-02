Chernobyl talk given to Probus members

Ian Ryder, acting as Pocklington Probus Club chairman, opened the meeting by welcoming members and visitors.

He invited Phillip Driscoll to introduce Ian Murphy, estate manager at Burnby Hall Gardens, to address the meeting.

In his opening remarks Ian summarised the works done in the Gardens during the winter mentioning the planting of the rockery, lake maintenance, and the work done by volunteers.

However, the subject of his talk to the club was to be about another of his interests – The Impacts of the Cold War.

On this occasion his subject was his observations made on a visit he made to the site of the Chernobyl explosion disaster, where he was given a guided tour of the reactor site and its neighbourhood, curtesy of the Ukrainian Government and Ryanair.

Using a mixture of his own photographs and those provided by the Ukrainian authorities he presented a graphic picture of how the disaster site appeared to him.

He commented that, but Western Nation Standards the Chernobyl authorities appeared to be very slack.

He noticed the differing standards for the use of radiation monitors and the haphazard approach to radioactive debris such as ruined mechanical devices left lying at the site.

He observed that nature had no knowledge of radioactivity per se and was recolonising much of the land laid waste by being too contaminated for human occupation.

Wolves and other animals are returning to the forests surrounding the site many of which are still very radioactive.

The workers at the reactor site had been housed in a specially built residential town with all modern facilities, now totally abandoned to nature which is slowly colonising it.

The item that most surprised Ian was the large Ferris Wheel that was never used but stands complete with the cabins in place on the wheel.

Ian’s graphic descriptions gave his audience much scope for sober thoughts.

Ian successfully parried several questions before the meeting had be terminated.

A vote of thanks was vigorously accorded.