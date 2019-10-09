Cheer and beers at Pocktoberfest

Pocklington’s annual beer and music festival, Pocktoberfest, returns this Saturday (October 12), taking place in the marquee at Pocklington Rugby Club from noon to 10pm.

Inspired by the Munich beer festival Oktoberfest, the Pocklington version was first held in 2004 and quickly established itself as one of the town’s main events.

Pocktoberfest 2019 will follow the usual format of recent years of beers from near and far, local musicians and food stalls.

There will be more than 20 real ales, lagers and ciders on offer, from local brewers and from further afield.

The Rugby World Cup is celebrated by Swing Low, named after the England rugby anthem from Fullers of Chiswick, while another barrel is on its way from the Bristol Beer Factory. Amongst the more unusual is East Yorkshire Bone Machine’s latest mango and orange rye ale, and Elvington’s Hop Studio is sending one of its brews.

To make sure no-one is excluded there will also be prosecco and gin bars and ample soft drinks available.

Tony Rogers, head brewer of the Half Moon brewery from Ellerton, will provide a double act for the event – he is contributing a barrel of beer from his micro-brewery, but also getting the live music underway at 5pm when he takes the stage as one half of the country, blue grass and sixties duo Habitual Drunkards.

Pocklington RUFC club captain Micky Beard will also be performing and the headline act is Selby covers band Black Dogs.

Tickets are £10 in advance, or £12 on the door, available from the rugby club bar, and from both RM English Pet Food shop and Hunters Estate Agent on Market Street, Pocklington.