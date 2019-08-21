Check out the latest events in Pocklington, Market Weighton and across the East Riding area

Here are the up to date events taking place in this area over the next few weeks.

Also included are the regular group meetings in Pocklington, Market Weighton and surrounding villages.

Pocklington

Burnby Hall Gardens: The Great Fairy and Pixie Gathering between 11am and 4pm. A magical day for those who still believe in fairies. Woodland Enchantment and storytelling with our magical musical sprite of the forest! Outdoor performance with activities by Rusticus.

22 August

Eastrington

Eastrington Ponds Local Nature Reserve: Pond Safari at either 10am to noon or 1.30pm to 3.30pm. This will be a chance to try pond dipping and environmental art activities with wildlife artist Michele Davey. Booking is essential – each child costs £2.50. Visit www.bridspa.com/events or call 01482 395320 in office hours to book a place.

25 August

Shiptonthorpe

Langlands Garden Centre: Weighton Wolds Rotary Club 6th Annual Classic Car Show between 10am to 4pm. Donations to York Against Cancer. Further information from John Ducker 07860 638119 about the show.

28 August

Pocklington

Pocklington Arts Centre: Texas genre-bending rock ’n’ roller Israel Nash will be performing songs from his acclaimed 2018 album Lifted. Visit www.pocklingtonartscentre.co.uk or call 01759 301547 for ticket details.

6 September

Kilnwick Percy

THE KP Resort: The Pocklington District Lions annual golf day. Contact Lion John Eeles on john.eeles@btinternet.com or call 01759 305490 to enter a team of four players, to sponsor a hole at the event, or to provide a raffle prize. This year’s golf day will see proceeds go to Second Thoughts East Yorkshire.

8 September

Londesborough

The Concert Hall: A Table Top Sale in aid of Together We Care Group will be held between 10am and 3pm. At least 10 stalls selling a variety of goods. Tea and coffee available. Come along and pick up a bargain.

10 September

Pocklington

TOWN MEETING ROOM: Greener Pocklington will hold a free public meeting at 7.30pm in the Town Meeting Room at the council offices in George Street. We will talk about our current projects. The evening will also feature a talk by Will Boulby on Rewilding. To join us email greenerpock@gmail.com. Follow us on Facebook!

13 September

Melbourne

Melbourne Village Moorings: The Pocklington Canal Amenity Society celebrates its 50th year with a Boat Rally Weekend between 10am and 4pm. There will be stalls, activities for children, wildlife walks, lovely food and lots of canal boats.

14 September

Melbourne

Melbourne Village Moorings: The Pocklington Canal Amenity Society celebrates its 50th year with a Boat Rally Weekend between 10am and 4pm. There will be stalls, activities for children, wildlife walks, lovely food and lots of canal boats for visitors to enjoy.

15 September

Melbourne

Melbourne Village Moorings: The Pocklington Canal Amenity Society celebrates its 50th year with a Boat Rally Weekend between 10am and 4pm. There will be stalls, activities for children, wildlife walks, lovely food and lots of canal boats.

21 September

Pocklington

Pocklington Arts Centre: Brighouse and Rastrick Band performs at 7.30pm. Tickets, £19, are available from the box office on 01759 301547 or at www.pocklingtonartscentre.co.uk.

27 September

Pocklington

Burnby Hall: Heritage Beanfeast The doors open at 6pm, with supper served from 6.30pm. The event ends at 11pm. Inter-spaced with the talk and entertainment will be plenty of opportunity to view the museum display and exhibition, and to talk to experts and members of the heritage team. Tickets are £15 available from the Burnby Hall Gardens visitor centre and heritage partnership members.

3 October

Pocklington

Pocklington Arts Centre: An Evening with Keston Cobblers Club at 8pm. The 10-Year Anniversary Special. With two halves of the Cobblers (no support) – all of the favourite tracks from the past ten years. Tickets £15. Visit www.pocklingtonartscentre.co.uk for more details.

10 October

Pocklington

Pocklington Arts Centre: folk singer-songwriter and activist Grace Petrie performs at 8pm. Visit www.pocklingtonartscentre.co.uk for more details.

12 October

Pocklington

Pocklington Rugby Club: Pocktoberfest: Pocklington’s own beer festival in the Pocktoberfest marquee at the rugby club. Beer, cider, gin and prosecco. Live music and food from noon to 10pm. Tickets £10 in advance, £12 on the door.

13 October

Pocklington

Pocklington Arts Centre: Gifted guitarist and influential singer-songwriter Ralph McTell, best known for his song Streets of London, will be performing from 7.30pm. McTell is conducting a world tour promoting his new album Hill of Beans. Tickets £27 are on sale at www.pocklingtonatrtscentre.co.uk or call the Box Office on 01759 301547 for more details.

24 October

Pocklington

Pocklington Arts Centre: Al Stewart has confirmed he is to play his Hits and Misses Tour live at the popular venue from 8pm. Tickets (£37) are on sale at www.pocklingtonartscentre.co.uk or call the Box Office on 01759 301547.

26 October

Pocklington

Pocklington Arts Centre: Lissie: Piano Retrospective Tour at 8pm. (Tickets sold out)

30 October

Pocklington

Burnby Hall Gardens: Halloween Children’s Event Day between 11am and 3pm. Spooky fun in the gardens.

2 November

Pocklington

Pocklington Arts Centre: China Crisis will perform from 8pm. The RETROspective tour will see the band performing these classics alongside songs from all of their seven studio albums. Tickets £20.

29 November

Pocklington

Pocklington Arts Centre: The estimable London 4-piece Turin Brakes bring their first full UK stripped back Acoustic Tour for almost 20 years to PAC. Tickets, £20, are available from the box office on 01759 301547 or at www.pocklingtonartscentre.co.uk.

Mondays

Pocklington

Pocklington Wolds WI Meeting: 1.30pm in the Roman Catholic Church Hall Pocklington on the second Monday of each month. New members always welcome.

Pocklington Lions’ monthly meeting: 7.45pm on the second Monday of each month at The Station Hotel, Pocklington, and welcome guests who are interested in learning more about the work of the club.

Gentle Yoga: Burnby Scout Hall at 12.45pm.

Pocklington Karate Centre: Eight years plus and adults. The Scout Hut, Burnby Lane. 7.30pm to 8.30pm. If you are interested in attending please call Oliver Willison on 07897 335959.

Beverley

Toll Gavel Church: Beverley Male Voice Choir rehearsals every Monday, 7.15pm. New members welcome, just come along and see if you would like to join us or visit www.beverleymalevoicechoir.com for more information.

Latimer Congregation Church: Alcoholics Anonymous meetings at 7.30pm. No cost and turn up on the night. For more information call 01482 830083.

Driffield

Driffield Art Club: Would you like to become a member of Driffield Art Club which meets every third Monday in the month between 7pm and 9pm. Contact mail@driffieldartclub.co.uk.

Tuesdays

Pocklington

Drop-in Meditation Classes: 7.30pm to 9pm, with Gen Kelsang Thekchen. Each class includes two guided meditations, a short talk and an opportunity for questions. Classes are held at Madhyamaka KMC, Kilnwick Percy Hall, Pocklington. Contact 01759 304832 or visit www.madhyamaka.org for more information.

Citizens Advice Hull & East Riding, Methodist Church, Chapmangate: Appointments available every Tuesday 9.30am to 12.30pm. For Appointments ring 01405 720866. For Telephone Advice ring 0300 3300 888.

Pocklington and Market Weighton Ladies Circle: Meets fortnightly, 7.30pm. Venue and activities vary. Ladies aged 18-45 years interested in fun, friendship and fundraising. Ring Kate on 01759 318760. Line Dancing: Burnby Hall, Pocklington, 8pm-9.45pm. Everyone welcome, beginners and improvers.

Melbourne

Gentle Yoga: 7pm at Melbourne Village Hall.

Barmby Moor

Community craft club: Boot and Slipper in Barmby Moor, 7pm-9pm. Experienced and complete beginners are welcome. Bring along your own materials and equipment and take part in crochet, quilting, knitting, felting, spinning and paper craft.

Market Weighton

Cruse Bereavement Care: The Market Weighton Support and Friendship group meets on the third Tuesday in the month at the Town Council Offices, Linegate, Market Weighton, 2pm to 4pm. The group is run by trained volunteers and everyone is welcome. Call 07852 179713 or 07870 365558.

The Griffin Inn: Music Quiz and Musical Bingo, 9.30 start.

Wetwang

Wetwang Acoustic: Second Tuesday of each month. Victoria Inn, Wetwang. Traditional and contemporary acoustic music, 8pm

Outreach Post Office: Wetwang Village Hall, 9am to 1pm. Coffee shop also open 9am to noon. Small charge for coffee and toasted teacakes, plus books to borrow free of charge.

Village Hall: Bingo session every second Monday of the month. Eyes down at 7.30pm.

Wednesdays

Market Weighton

All Saints Church: The Carers Support Group meets on the second Wednesday of each month, 1.30pm to 3pm. It is for anyone who cares for a loved one and is an informal group to give the carers a break. This is free of charge as the Church donates the room. The Community Hall, Station Road: Market Weighton Memory Cafe is held on the last Wednesday of every month, 1.30pm-3pm.

Social Club, 42 Southgate: The National Vintage Tractor and Engine Club meetings are held on the first Wednesday of the month at 7:30pm. New members are welcome.

The Community Hall: Market Weighton Musical Activity Group meets on the last Wednesday of each month between 1.30pm and 3.30pm. The group is run by the Alzheimer’s Society. Drop-ins most welcome.

Pocklington

Pocklington Toddler Music Group: 9.30am to 10.30am during school terms in the Meeting Room, All Saints Parish Church. £3 per family/childminder. No need to book. Michael Cooper 01759 305929.

Pocklington School Baby and Toddler Group: Runs from 1.45pm to 2.45pm and will run every Wednesday during Pocklington School term time. This is a friendly group for carers and their pre-school children and babies. No need to book, just call in to the Prep School on the day. Sessions are free. For details call 01759 321228.

Pocklington WI: Meet on the second Wednesday of every month at 7.15pm at the Masonic Hall, The Mile. Visitors are most welcome.

Art Room: Pocklington Montessori Nursery, 10am to 11.30am. Contact Helen Steele on 07801 493 596 or email helensartzone@yahoo.co.uk for details.

Burnby Hall, Pocklington: Art 4 All between 10am and 1pm. Beginners and improvers. Call 07968 744703 or email artist_sdavis@yahoo.co.uk.

Bolton

Bolton Methodist Church: Coffee morning between 10.30am to noon. Proceeds for the Methodist Church. All are welcome.

Barmby Moor

The Boot And Slipper: Wolds Singles Social Group meets on the third Wednesday of each month at 8pm. Contact Richard for information at woldsgroup@btinternet.com.

Melbourne

Melbourne Chapel: Every third Wednesday in the month – Tea@2 between 2pm and 4pm to raise funds towards the upkeep of Melbourne Playing Fields. Tea/Coffee and lots of yummy cakes, savouries and treats. £3 per person for just about as much as you can eat!

LondesborougH

All Saints Church: The church is open every Wednesday from 10am to 4pm with refreshments available from 10am to noon. The church has many interesting historical features and there are books for sale.

Driffield

Market House, 37 Exchange Street: Meditation and Buddhist Thought Drop-in Classes between 7pm and 8.30pm. Cost per class £6 (or £20 for 4). Everyone welcome! No-one turned away for lack of funds. www.madhyamaka.org or call 01759 304832 for details.

Beverley

Toll Gavel Church Hall, Old Walkergate: Community Kitchen Lunches, 11.30am to 1.15pm. If you are struggling to make ends meet, homeless or would like to come and have a meal with some company then you are welcome.

Thursdays

Market Weighton

The Community Hall, Station Road: The Market Weighton WI group meets on the second Thursday of the month at 7pm. Visitors are welcome.

The Bay Horse: Market Weighton’s Book Group now meet in The Bay Horse on the third Wednesday of the month between 6.30pm and 7.30pm. New members welcome.

Pocklington

Pocklington Magistrates Court, George Street: Bingo, dominoes and afternoon tea from 2pm onwards. Please come along and join us. Contact Mary Drewery on 302198 for more details.

United Services Club: Pocklington Camera Club meets at 7.30pm. It is a small friendly group that welcomes new members. Visit www.pocklingtoncameraclub.com for more information.

Holme on Spalding Moor

Committee Room, Village Hall: Slimming World every Thursday at 5.30pm and 7.30pm. For more details call consultant Carol on 07985 589632.

Bishop Wilton

Bishop Wilton Wilton Primary School: Stay and Play session between 1.30pm and 3pm, all pre-school children and their Parents carers welcome to our weekly free session, Term time only .

Wilberfoss

Community Centre: Sequence dancing between 12.30pm and 3.30pm. The first hour is instruction. £3, includes tea and biscuits.

York

CROSS KEYS, TADCASTER ROAD: Traditional Jazz between 1pm and 3.30pm. Local musicians playing jazz from the Barber Bilk and Ball era. Free admission and parking.

Beverley

Foresters Arms, Beckside: Beverley Widows Friendship Group, 1pm to 1.30pm. Contact 01482 888443 for more information about the group.

Toll Gavel Methodist Church: Alcoholics Anonymous meetings at 7.30pm. There’s no cost and you can turn up on the night. For more details call 01482 830083.

Fridays

Seaton Ross

Gentle Yoga: Seaton Ross Village Hall at 10am.

Market Weighton

All Saints Church: Coffee morning held each Friday (except Good Friday) between 9.30am to 11.30am with drinks and refreshments served. A warm welcome for everyone.

St John’s Methodist Church: A support group for Carers and the cared for, to attend together, would also like to invite people with long term health issues that may wish to come along on the third Friday of each month between 1pm and 3pm. Come along and join us for tea, coffee, refreshments. Crafts, games and a fun quiz.

Saturdays

Seaton

Village hall: Ballroom and Latin dance class for children. Ages 4-6 10am. Six years and upwards 11am.

Sundays

Seaton

Village hall: Ballroom and Latin dance class for adults at 7.30pm. All most welcome to attend.

Exhibition

Burnby Hall: The National Collection of Hardy Waterlilies in bloom. The Upper and Lower lakes at Burnby Hall are home to a National Collection of over 100 varieties of Hardy Water Lily. Further details from www.burnbyhallgardens.com or by calling 01759 307125.

Send your listings

Diary date entries: If you would like to see your fundraising event featured in the diary dates section of the Pocklington Post please send all the key details to: news@pocklingtontoday.co.uk at least 14 days in advance of the date it is staged.