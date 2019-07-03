Check out the latest events in Pocklington, Market Weighton and across the East Riding area

Here are the up to date events taking place in this area over the next few weeks.

Also included are the regular group meetings in Pocklington, Market Weighton and surrounding villages.

Sancton

The Star at Sancton: A Family Fun Day will be held from noon to raise funds for the Hull Canine Partners Charity. There will be a dog show, live music, The Magic Ball Man, and a host of children’s activities including Weighton Rocks, Slime making, DiDi rugby. The Star will be running a BBQ and there will be demos from the canine assistance partners.

7 July

Sutton Upon Derwent

Beacon Green: Village Fete from 1pm. This year’s fete is once again held adjacent to the Village Hall. A great afternoon is promised for the whole family. There’s lots of children’s games and activities some traditional some new. Grand raffle, tombola and a bake off competition. There will be an outside bar, BBQ food, Teas and coffees etc. Live music is planned later in the afternoon, Admission to the fate is free.

Warter

The Wolds Heritage Centre at St James Church: The Milton Singers in concert at 2pm. The event is just £5 and includes tea and cake. All proceeds raised at the concert will go towards the upkeep of the heritage centre.

Howden

The Ashes Playing Field: The Howden Show. Attractions this year include displays by the hugely popular Welsh Axemen, who are returning after providing a huge hit with crowds last year, Ben Potter and his birds of prey, the K92000 Dog Display Team and motorcycle stunts by Steve Colley and his team of trials bike riders. The hugely popular Community Tent will host a wide variety of performers, including Howden and District U3A Ukelele Orchestra, local musician Stuart Wright, harpist Naomi Wright, the Bubwith-based jazz band AllsortZ and tenor Jacob Walsh. There will also be the usual mix of showing classes for horses, dogs, handicrafts and horticulture, as well as a wide variety of trade stands refreshments stalls and activities for the whole family to enjoy. Visit http://www.howdenshow.co.uk for details.

10-13 July

Pocklington

The Old Station: Platform Festival. Chris Ramsey – Wednesday 10 July, 8pm (7pm doors); Al Murray – Landlord of Hope and Glory Tour 2019 - Thursday 11 July, 7.30pm (6.30pm doors); The Shires – Friday 12 July, 8pm (7pm doors). Hothouse Flowers, The South, Seth Lakeman, Lucy Spraggan, The Grand Slambovians, plus The Dunwells, Dan Webster Band, Boss Caine, Late Night Marauders, Jess Gardham, The Grand Old Uke of York, Access to Music Stage plus lots more – Saturday 13 July, (12pm doors), event start 1pm. Tickets £47.50, £35 (under 18), £150 (family ticket 2+2 or 1+3). Tickets available at www.platformfestival.net.

10 July

Pocklington

Masonic Hall: Pocklington WI meeting at 7.15pm. A representative of the Breast Friends charity will be delivering a talk to attendees.

11 July

Little Weighton

Beverley and East Riding Croquet Club: East Riding Croquet Club taster session between 6pm and 8pm. Visit www.beverleycroquet.org.uk or call Debbie on 07772 778232 for more information.

20 July

Bishop Wilton

The Stringer family farm: The Bishop Wilton Show. Jousting experts the Knights of Nottingham will be performing along with the usual animals classes, dog show and the horticultural and WI tents. There will be a vintage tractor parade, gun dog displays, children’s sports and a children’s craft tent. This year there will be a celebration of Bishop Wilton WI. Also taking place is the popular Yorkshire Wolds Half Marathon and a classic car run. Entry £7 adult, children over 5 £3. Visit www.bishopwiltonshow.com for further information.

31 July

Pocklington

Burnby Hall: Pirates of Burnby between 11am and 4pm. Swashbuckling tales, adventure on the high seas, and the promise of hidden booty with our friendly buccaneer! Exciting outdoor performance with activities by Rusticus.

7 August

Pocklington

Pocklington Arts Centre: Mr Shell’s Seaside Spells - From Magic Carpet Theatre Company comes the tale of Mr Shell’s Victorian end-of-the-pier show. Tickets £7.50 and £28 (family).

Burnby Hall: Teddy Bears’ Picnic between 11am and 4pm. A fun-packed day for both children and teddy bears!

17 August

Wilberfoss

The Pavilion: Summer Carnival at the Playing Fields between 11am and 4pm. This will be a fun-filled day for all the family with kids rides, a selection of stalls and great food. Local Crafting Stalls , hook a duck, bouncy castles and much more. Go to www.facebook.com/events/2028581180572858/ for more details about the event.

28 August

Pocklington

Pocklington Arts Centre: Texas genre-bending rock ’n’ roller Israel Nash will be performing songs from his acclaimed 2018 album Lifted. Visit www.pocklingtonartscentre.co.uk or call 01759 301547 for ticket details.

13 October

Pocklington

Pocklington Arts Centre: Gifted guitarist and influential singer-songwriter Ralph McTell, best known for his song Streets of London, will be performing from 7.30pm. McTell is conducting a world tour promoting his new album Hill of Beans, which has been produced by the great Tony Visconti. Tickets £27 are on sale now at www.pocklingtonatrtscentre.co.uk or call the Box Office on 01759 301547 for more details.

24 October

Pocklington

Pocklington Arts Centre: Al Stewart has confirmed he is to play his Hits and Misses Tour live at the popular venue from 8pm. Tickets (£37) are on sale at www.pocklingtonartscentre.co.uk or call the Box Office on 01759 301547.

Mondays

Pocklington

Pocklington Wolds WI Meeting: 1.30pm in the Roman Catholic Church Hall Pocklington on the second Monday of each month. New members always welcome.

Pocklington Lions’ monthly meeting: 7.45pm on the second Monday of each month at The Station Hotel, Pocklington, and welcome guests who are interested in learning more about the work of the club.

Gentle Yoga: Burnby Scout Hall at 12.45pm.

Pocklington Karate Centre: Eight years plus and adults. The Scout Hut, Burnby Lane. 7.30pm to 8.30pm. If you are interested in attending please call Oliver Willison on 07897 335959.

Beverley

Toll Gavel Church: Beverley Male Voice Choir rehearsals every Monday, 7.15pm. New members welcome, just come along and see if you would like to join us or visit www.beverleymalevoicechoir.com for more information.

Latimer Congregation Church: Alcoholics Anonymous meetings at 7.30pm. No cost and turn up on the night. For more information call 01482 830083.

Driffield

Driffield Art Club: Would you like to become a member of Driffield Art Club which meets every third Monday in the month between 7pm and 9pm. Contact mail@driffieldartclub.co.uk.

Tuesdays

Pocklington

Drop-in Meditation Classes: 7.30pm to 9pm, with Gen Kelsang Thekchen. Each class includes two guided meditations, a short talk and an opportunity for questions. Classes are held at Madhyamaka KMC, Kilnwick Percy Hall, Pocklington. Contact 01759 304832 or visit www.madhyamaka.org for more information.

Citizens Advice Hull & East Riding, Methodist Church, Chapmangate: Appointments available every Tuesday 9.30am to 12.30pm. For Appointments ring 01405 720866. For Telephone Advice ring 0300 3300 888.

Pocklington and Market Weighton Ladies Circle: Meets fortnightly, 7.30pm. Venue and activities vary. Ladies aged 18-45 years interested in fun, friendship and fundraising. Ring Kate on 01759 318760. Line Dancing: Burnby Hall, Pocklington, 8pm-9.45pm. Everyone welcome, beginners and improvers.

Melbourne

Gentle Yoga: 7pm at Melbourne Village Hall.

Barmby Moor

Community craft club: Boot and Slipper in Barmby Moor, 7pm-9pm. Experienced and complete beginners are welcome. Bring along your own materials and equipment and take part in crochet, quilting, knitting, felting, spinning and paper craft.

Market Weighton

Cruse Bereavement Care: The Market Weighton Support and Friendship group meets on the third Tuesday in the month at the Town Council Offices, Linegate, Market Weighton, 2pm to 4pm. The group is run by trained volunteers and everyone is welcome. Call 07852 179713 or 07870 365558.

The Griffin Inn: Music Quiz and Musical Bingo, 9.30 start.

Wetwang

Wetwang Acoustic: Second Tuesday of each month. Victoria Inn, Wetwang. Traditional and contemporary acoustic music, 8pm

Outreach Post Office: Wetwang Village Hall, 9am to 1pm. Coffee shop also open 9am to noon. Small charge for coffee and toasted teacakes, plus books to borrow free of charge.

Village Hall: Bingo session every second Monday of the month. Eyes down at 7.30pm.

Wednesdays

Market Weighton

All Saints Church: The Carers Support Group meets on the second Wednesday of each month, 1.30pm to 3pm. It is for anyone who cares for a loved one and is an informal group to give the carers a break. This is free of charge as the Church donates the room. The Community Hall, Station Road: Market Weighton Memory Cafe is held on the last Wednesday of every month, 1.30pm-3pm.

Social Club, 42 Southgate: The National Vintage Tractor and Engine Club meetings are held on the first Wednesday of the month at 7:30pm. New members are welcome.

Pocklington

Pocklington Toddler Music Group: 9.30am to 10.30am during school terms in the Meeting Room, All Saints Parish Church. £3 per family/childminder. No need to book. Michael Cooper 01759 305929.

Pocklington School Baby and Toddler Group: Runs from 1.45pm to 2.45pm and will run every Wednesday during Pocklington School term time. This is a friendly group for carers and their pre-school children and babies. No need to book, just call in to the Prep School on the day. Sessions are free. For details call 01759 321228.

Pocklington WI: Meet on the second Wednesday of every month at 7.15pm at the Masonic Hall, The Mile. Visitors are most welcome.

Art Room: Pocklington Montessori Nursery, 10am to 11.30am. Contact Helen Steele on 07801 493 596 or email helensartzone@yahoo.co.uk for details.

Burnby Hall, Pocklington: Art 4 All between 10am and 1pm. Beginners and improvers. Call 07968 744703 or email artist_sdavis@yahoo.co.uk.

Bolton

Bolton Methodist Church: Coffee morning between 10.30am to noon. Proceeds for the Methodist Church. All are welcome.

Barmby Moor

The Boot And Slipper: Wolds Singles Social Group meets on the third Wednesday of each month at 8pm. Contact Richard for information at woldsgroup@btinternet.com.

Melbourne

Melbourne Chapel: Every third Wednesday in the month – Tea@2 between 2pm and 4pm to raise funds towards the upkeep of Melbourne Playing Fields. Tea/Coffee and lots of yummy cakes, savouries and treats. £3 per person for just about as much as you can eat!

LondesborougH

All Saints Church: The church is open every Wednesday from 10am to 4pm with refreshments available from 10am to noon. The church has many interesting historical features and there are books for sale.

Driffield

Market House, 37 Exchange Street: Meditation and Buddhist Thought Drop-in Classes between 7pm and 8.30pm. Cost per class £6 (or £20 for 4). Everyone welcome! No-one turned away for lack of funds. www.madhyamaka.org or call 01759 304832 for details.

Beverley

Toll Gavel Church Hall, Old Walkergate: Community Kitchen Lunches, 11.30am to 1.15pm. If you are struggling to make ends meet, homeless or would like to come and have a meal with some company then you are welcome.

Thursdays

Market Weighton

The Community Hall, Station Road: The Market Weighton WI group meets on the second Thursday of the month at 7pm. Visitors are welcome.

The Bay Horse: Market Weighton’s Book Group now meet in The Bay Horse on the third Wednesday of the month between 6.30pm and 7.30pm. New members welcome.

Pocklington

Pocklington Magistrates Court, George Street: Bingo, dominoes and afternoon tea from 2pm onwards. Please come along and join us. Contact Mary Drewery on 302198 for more details.

United Services Club: Pocklington Camera Club meets at 7.30pm. It is a small friendly group that welcomes new members. Visit www.pocklingtoncameraclub.com for more information.

Holme on Spalding Moor

Committee Room, Village Hall: Slimming World every Thursday at 5.30pm and 7.30pm. For more details call consultant Carol on 07985 589632.

Bishop Wilton

Bishop Wilton Wilton Primary School: Stay and Play session between 1.30pm and 3pm, all pre-school children and their Parents carers welcome to our weekly free session, Term time only .

Wilberfoss

Community Centre: Sequence dancing between 12.30pm and 3.30pm. The first hour is instruction. £3, includes tea and biscuits.

York

CROSS KEYS, TADCASTER ROAD: Traditional Jazz between 1pm and 3.30pm. Local musicians playing jazz from the Barber Bilk and Ball era. Free admission and parking.

Beverley

Foresters Arms, Beckside: Beverley Widows Friendship Group, 1pm to 1.30pm. Contact 01482 888443 for more information about the group.

Toll Gavel Methodist Church: Alcoholics Anonymous meetings at 7.30pm. There’s no cost and you can turn up on the night. For more details call 01482 830083.

Fridays

Seaton Ross

Gentle Yoga: Seaton Ross Village Hall at 10am.

Market Weighton

All Saints Church: Coffee morning held each Friday (except Good Friday) between 9.30am to 11.30am with drinks and refreshments served. A warm welcome for everyone.

Saturdays

Seaton

Village hall: Ballroom and Latin dance class for children. Ages 4-6 10am. Six years and upwards 11am.

Sundays

Seaton

Village hall: Ballroom and Latin dance class for adults at 7.30pm.

Exhibition

Pocklington

Pocklington Arts Centre: Wolds Open Art Exhibition runs until Thursday, August 8. Studio exhibition featuring original artworks created by artists living and working in the East Riding. A full spectrum of materials and subjects on display, from paintings to prints and even a 3D fox, making for a true smorgasbord of pieces that quite frankly are looking stunning in the studio space. The Wolds Photographic Society has launched an exhibition which has transformed the venue’s first floor space into a showcase of original photos taken by its members. For further details visit www.pocklingtonartscentre.co.uk.

Burnby Hall: The National Collection of Hardy Waterlilies in bloom. The Upper and Lower lakes at Burnby Hall Gardens are home to a National Collection of over 100 varieties of Hardy Water Lily. The Gardens are open between 10am and 5.30pm daily. Further details from www.burnbyhallgardens.com or by calling 01759 307125.

