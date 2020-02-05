Check out the latest events in Pocklington, Market Weighton and across the East Riding area

Here are the up to date events taking place in this area over the next few weeks.

Also included are the regular group meetings in Pocklington, Market Weighton and surrounding villages.

Pocklington

Pocela Centre: Harry Potter Book Night between 6pm and 7pm. The ever popular event returns for an evening of games, crafts, and fun. Tickets must be booked in advance and are available either online at www.eastridinglibraries.co.uk/whats-on or in the libraries themselves and cost £4 each.

Pocklington CE VC Infant School: An open evening will be held to showcase the school’s nursery and reception facilities between 5pm and 6pm. Tours during the school day by headteacher Dr Lynn Bartram can be arranged by calling the school office.

Market Weighton

Community Hall, Station Road: Dr J Rhodes will give a talk about Mersey Ships UK at the Market Weighton Branch of the Yorkshire Country Association at 2pm.

7 February

Pocklington

Pocklington Arts Centre: Robert Vincent with the Buffalo Skinners. Tickets are available from www.pocklingtonartscentre.co.uk or by calling 01759 301547.

8 February

Pocklington

Pocklington Arts Centre: AntiqueFairYork, the organisers of York Racecourse’s popular Antique Home and Vintage Fair, are branching out with a new, “boutique-sized” Antiques and Vintage Fair at Pocklington Arts Centre between 9.30am and 4pm. Visit AntiqueFairYork.com for more details.

Market Weighton

St John’s Methodist Church: A charity coffee morning will be held in aid of Ist Market Weighton Boy’s Brigade between 10am and 11. 30am.

9 February

Londesborough

Grounds of the old Hall: Snowdrop Sunday between 10.30am and 4pm in aid of the church. The grounds of the Old Hall will be open to the public. The Church will be open with displays of local interest and heritage. Refreshments will be available in the Reading Room. In the event of fog or snow on either of these days another Sunday might be arranged.

11 February

Pocklington

Fitness Connection 1079: The Community Fitness Centre is hosting a day of health checks. There will be free ECGs and blood pressure checks to everyone between 11am and 7pm. Two paramedics will be coming down in a response vehicle on their own time Call 01759 305660 for more information.

13 February

Pocklington

The Music School, Pocklington School: An inspirational talk by Professor Tom McLeish: The Poetry and Music of Science - comparing creativity in science and art. In this talk Tom focuses on the deep entanglement between fictional writing and experimental science. To book visit https://www.trybooking.co.uk/MNL email boxoffice@pocklingtonschool.com or call 01759 321200. This event is free to attend and is open to all.

19 February

Pocklington

The Stoppard Centre, Pocklington School: Pocklington Heritage Partnership presents “Pocklington just keeps on giving” – latest news on the town’s Iron Age and Anglian archaeology, an illustrated talk by Paula Ware, managing director of MAP Archaeological Practice at 7.30pm. Tickets, £6, are available from The Visitor Centre at Burnby Hall Gardens or from Chris Clubley and Co offices in Pocklington, Market Weighton and Stamford Bridge or £7 online via Eventbrite at https://pocklingtonhistory.com/paula.

20 February

Pocklington

Pocklington Arts Centre: Pugs of the Frozen North at 2.30pm. Based on the much-loved children’s book by best-selling team of Philip Reeve & Sarah McIntyre. Fun for all the family. Tickets £8 and £30 (family). Visit www.pocklingtonartscentre.co.uk or call 01759 301547 for more details

14 March

Bubwith

The Jug and Bottle: Second Gin festival. There will be 30 gins to savour, carefully chosen by owner Louise Smith to showcase popular trends and new introductions to the market. Festival tickets include a welcome G&T and a commemorative glass. Festival tickets are available from The Jug and Bottle or online at www.jugandbottle.co.uk/events.

28 April

Pocklington

Pocklington Arts Centre: Andy Parsons, the star from TV shows such as Mock the Week, Live at the Apollo, QI and repeats on Dave, is heading to Pocklington. Tickets are £15. For further information and to book tickets visit www.pocklingtonartscentre.co.uk or call the box office on 01759 301547.

2 May

Pocklington

Pocklington Arts Centre: AntiqueFairYork, the organisers of York Racecourse’s popular Antique Home and Vintage Fair, are branching out with a new Antiques and Vintage Fair at Pocklington Arts Centre between 9.30am and 4pm. Visit AntiqueFairYork.com for more details.

30 May

Pocklington

Pocklington Arts Centre: crime-writing super-group Fun Lovin’ Crime Writers will be performing at the arts centre. The band includes Mark Billingham, Val McDermid, Chris Brookmyre, Luca Veste, Doug Johnstone and Stuart Neville. Tickets cost £23 each and are available from www.pocklingtonartscentre.co.uk or by calling 01759 301547.

13 June

Pocklington

Pocklington Arts Centre: This year’s BBC Radio 2 Folk Award Winners Catrin Finch and Seckou Keita plus special guests Vishtèn will perform their one-off collaborative tour at 7.30pm. Tickets, £22, are on sale now at www.pocklingtonartscentre.co.uk or via the Box Office on 01759 301547.

25 July

Pocklington

Pocklington Arts Centre: AntiqueFairYork, the organisers of York Racecourse’s popular Antique Home and Vintage Fair, are branching out with a new, “boutique-sized” Antiques and Vintage Fair at Pocklington Arts Centre between 9.30am and 4pm. Visit AntiqueFairYork.com for more details.

3 October

Pocklington

Pocklington Arts Centre: Song-writing legend Loudon Wainwright III. Family members Suzzy Roche and Lucy Wainwright Roche will join Loudon live at PAC for an incredibly special night of live music. Tickets cost £44 each and are available from www.pocklingtonartscentre.co.uk or by calling 01759 301547.

Mondays

Pocklington

Pocklington Wolds WI Meeting: A varied programme awaits from 1.30pm at Pocklington’s Methodist Church on Chapmangate on the second Monday of each month. New members always welcome. There is a good car park entered via Kirkland Street at the rear.

Pocklington Lions’ monthly meeting: 6.45pm on the second Monday of each month at The Station Hotel, Pocklington, and welcome guests who are interested in learning more about the work of the club.

Gentle Yoga: Burnby Scout Hall at 12.45pm.

Pocklington Karate Centre: Eight years plus and adults. The Scout Hut, Burnby Lane. 7.30pm to 8.30pm. If you are interested in attending call Oliver Willison on 07897 335959.

Bolton

Methodist Church on Main Street: Craft Group on third Monday in the month between 10am and noon. All welcome.

Beverley

Latimer Congregation Church: Alcoholics Anonymous meetings at 7.30pm. No cost and turn up on the night. For more information call 01482 830083.

Tuesdays

Pocklington

Drop-in Meditation Classes: 7.30pm to 9pm, with Gen Kelsang Thekchen. Each class includes two guided meditations, a short talk and an opportunity for questions. Classes are held at Madhyamaka KMC, Kilnwick Percy Hall, Pocklington. Contact 01759 304832 or visit www.madhyamaka.org for more information.

Citizens Advice Hull & East Riding, Methodist Church, Chapmangate: Appointments available every Tuesday 9.30am to 12.30pm. For Appointments ring 01405 720866. For Telephone Advice ring 0300 3300 888.

Pocklington and Market Weighton Ladies Circle: Meets fortnightly, 7.30pm. Venue and activities vary. Ladies aged 18-45 years interested in fun, friendship and fundraising. Ring Kate on 01759 318760. Line Dancing: Burnby Hall, Pocklington, 8pm-9.45pm. Everyone welcome, beginners and improvers.

Methodist Church: Tuesday Fellowship at 2.30pm on second and fourth Tuesday each month.

Melbourne

Gentle Yoga: 7pm at Melbourne Village Hall.

Barmby Moor

Community craft club: Boot and Slipper in Barmby Moor, 7pm-9pm. Experienced and complete beginners are welcome. Bring along your own materials and equipment and take part in crochet, quilting, knitting, felting, spinning and paper craft.

Market Weighton

Cruse Bereavement Care: The Market Weighton Support and Friendship group meets on the third Tuesday in the month at the Town Council Offices, Linegate, Market Weighton, 2pm to 4pm. The group is run by trained volunteers and everyone is welcome. Call 07852 179713 or 07870 365558.

St Johns Methodist Church: The All for One Choir hosts sessions at 7.30pm. Do you love to sing in the shower, into your hairbrush, whilst doing the housework? The choir would love to meet you! Email rachel@allforonechoir.com for more information.

The Griffin Inn: Music Quiz and Musical Bingo, 9.30 start.

Market Weighton Methodist Church: Bible Study between 10am and 11am at the Wesley Centre.

Wetwang

Wetwang Acoustic: Second Tuesday of each month. Victoria Inn, Wetwang. Traditional and contemporary acoustic music, 8pm

Outreach Post Office: Wetwang Village Hall, 9am to 1pm. Coffee shop also open 9am to noon. Small charge for coffee and toasted teacakes, plus books to borrow free of charge.

Village Hall: Bingo session every second Monday of the month. Eyes down at 7.30pm.

Wednesdays

Market Weighton

All Saints Church: The Carers Support Group meets on the second Wednesday of each month, 1.30pm to 3pm. It is for anyone who cares for a loved one and is an informal group to give the carers a break. This is free of charge as the Church donates the room. The Community Hall, Station Road: Market Weighton Memory Cafe is held on the last Wednesday of every month, 1.30pm-3pm.

Social Club, 42 Southgate: The National Vintage Tractor and Engine Club meetings are held on the first Wednesday of the month at 7:30pm. New members are welcome.

The Community Hall: Market Weighton Musical Activity Group meets on the last Wednesday of each month between 1.30pm and 3.30pm. The group is run by the Alzheimer’s Society.

Pocklington

Pocklington Toddler Music Group: 9.30am to 10.30am during school terms in the Meeting Room, All Saints Parish Church. £3 per family/childminder. No need to book. Michael Cooper 01759 305929.

Pocklington School Baby and Toddler Group: Runs from 1.45pm to 2.45pm and will run every Wednesday during Pocklington School term time. This is a friendly group for carers and their pre-school children and babies. No need to book, just call in to the Prep School on the day. Sessions are free. For details call 01759 321228.

Pocklington WI: Meet on the second Wednesday of every month at 7.15pm at the Masonic Hall, The Mile. Visitors are most welcome to join the meetings.

Art Room: Pocklington Montessori Nursery, 10am to 11.30am. Contact Helen Steele on 07801 493 596 or email helensartzone@yahoo.co.uk for details.

Burnby Hall, Pocklington: Art 4 All between 10am and 1pm. Beginners and improvers. Call 07968 744703 or email artist_sdavis@yahoo.co.uk.

Bolton

Bolton Methodist Church: Coffee morning between 10.30am to noon. Proceeds for the Methodist Church. All are welcome.

Barmby Moor

The Boot And Slipper: Wolds Singles Social Group meets on the third Wednesday of each month at 8pm. Contact Richard for information at woldsgroup@btinternet.com.

Melbourne

Melbourne Chapel: Every third Wednesday in the month – Tea@2 between 2pm and 4pm to raise funds towards the upkeep of Melbourne Playing Fields. Tea/Coffee and lots of yummy cakes, savouries and treats. Chapel Sale held when Clubley’s have auction 9.30am -1pm. Community Lunch first Wednesday in each month at 12.30pm, booking essential.

LondesborougH

All Saints Church: The church is open every Wednesday from 10am to 4pm with refreshments available from 10am to noon. The church has many interesting historical features and there are books for sale.

Driffield

Market House, 37 Exchange Street: Meditation and Buddhist Thought Drop-in Classes between 7pm and 8.30pm. Cost per class £6 (or £20 for 4). Everyone welcome! Go to www.madhyamaka.org or call 01759 304832 for details.

Beverley

Toll Gavel Church Hall, Old Walkergate: Community Kitchen Lunches, 11.30am to 1.15pm. If you are struggling to make ends meet, homeless or would like to come and have a meal with some company then you are welcome.

Thursdays

Market Weighton

The Community Hall, Station Road: The Market Weighton WI group meets on the second Thursday of the month at 7pm. Visitors are welcome.

The Bay Horse: Market Weighton’s Book Group now meet in The Bay Horse on the third Wednesday of the month between 6.30pm and 7.30pm. New members welcome.

Pocklington

Pocklington Magistrates Court, George Street: Bingo, dominoes and afternoon tea from 2pm onwards. Please come along and join us. Contact Mary Drewery on 302198 for more details.

United Services Club: Pocklington Camera Club meets at 7.30pm. It is a small friendly group that welcomes new members. Visit www.pocklingtoncameraclub.com for more information.

Methodist Church: Choir practise between 7.30pm and 9pm.

Holme on Spalding Moor

Committee Room, Village Hall: Slimming World every Thursday at 5.30pm and 7.30pm. For further details call consultant Carol on 07985 589632.

Bishop Wilton

Bishop Wilton Wilton Primary School: Stay and Play session between 1.30pm and 3pm, all pre-school children and their Parents carers welcome to our weekly free session, It runs in term time only.

Wilberfoss

Community Centre: Sequence dancing between 12.30pm and 3.30pm. The first hour is instruction. £3, includes tea and biscuits.

Beverley

Toll Gavel Methodist Church: Alcoholics Anonymous meetings at 7.30pm. There’s no cost and you can turn up on the night. For more details call 01482 830083.

Fridays

Seaton Ross

Gentle Yoga: Seaton Ross Village Hall at 10am.

Market Weighton

All Saints Church: Coffee morning held each Friday (except Good Friday) between 9.30am to 11.30am with drinks and refreshments served. A warm welcome for everyone.

St John’s Methodist Church: A support group for Carers and the cared for, to attend together, would also like to invite people with long term health issues that may wish to come along on the third Friday of each month between 1pm and 3pm. Come along and join us for tea, coffee, refreshments. Crafts, games and a fun quiz.

Pocklington

Methodist Church: Prayer Meeting 9.30am-10am (except first Friday in the month). Communion Service at 9.15am on the first Friday in month. Coffee mornings on first Friday of month, Charity Coffee morning; second Friday of month Fair Trade stall.

Barmby Moor

Methodist Church on Chapel Street: Praise Evening last Friday in the month at 7.30pm.

Saturdays

Seaton

Village hall: Ballroom and Latin dance class for children. Ages 4-6 10am. Six years and upwards class starts at 11am.

Sundays

Seaton

Village hall: Ballroom and Latin dance class for adults at 7.30pm.

Exhibitions

Pocklington Arts Centre: Sue Clayton will unveil a collection of 12 brand new portraits at PAC early next year in an exhibition entitled ‘Downright Marvellous At Large’. As part of the exhibition, which will run at PAC from Tuesday 14 January – Saturday 21 March, 2020 ahead of a national tour, Sue is planning to hang the world’s biggest pair of socks as an art installation in PAC’S studio in the run up to World Down Syndrome Day.

Send your listings

