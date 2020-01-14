Check out the latest events in Pocklington, Market Weighton and across the East Riding area

Here are the up to date events taking place in this area over the next few weeks.

Also included are the regular group meetings in Pocklington, Market Weighton and surrounding villages.

Cottingham

Civic Hall: The January meeting of the East Yorkshire Association of National Trust at 7.30pm. A talk by Alan Beadle entitled ‘The Hull White City Story’. All are welcome. Non-members £3 admission. Call 01482 842461 for further details.

17 January

Pocklington

Pocklington Arts Centre: Jess Gardham at 8pm. Busking-In-The-Bar. Enjoy fantastic live music in the relaxed setting of PAC’s first floor bar. Free entry. Bar opens at 7pm.

20 January

Holme on Spalding Moor

Social Club: Holme on Spalding Moor Local History Society Meeting at 7pm. Sharon Garner will give a talk entitled Sweet Like Chocolate about the ladies who worked at Rowntrees in York. Entrance £2. All welcome.

22 January

Pocklington

Pocklington Arts Centre: Popular TV presenter and antiques expert David Harper brings his live show ‘Unexpected Tales’ to Pocklington Arts Centre (PAC). The presenter is well known for shows such as Bargain Hunt and Flog It. Tickets, £14, are available from www.pocklingtonartscentre.co.uk or by calling 01759 301547.

24 January

Pocklington

Pocklington Arts Centre: Keep It Cash. The Johnny Cash tribute band proudly centre their tribute show on the uncanny natural sound-alike quality of Dave Burnham’s voice. Tickets £14 plus Friends Rate. Visit www.pocklingtonatrtscentre.co.uk or call 01759 301547 to buy tickets.

25 January

Nunburnholme

ST JAMES’ CHURCH: The Celebration Singers will be performing music from “Les Miserable”, “Oklahoma”, “South Pacific” at 7.30pm. Tickets £5 (children free), including light refreshments, are available from Mike Hastings 01759 318623 or Ann Hill 01759 304311 or at the door on the night.

31 January

Pocklington

Pocklington Arts Centre: Arthur Smith – Laughs, stories, a song and a poem. He is well-known for his appearances on Grumpy Old Men, QI, Have I got News for You. Tickets cost £16 and are available from www.pocklingtonartscentre.co.uk or by calling 01759 301547.

6 February

Pocklington

Pocela Centre: Harry Potter Book Night between 6pm and 7pm. The ever popular event returns for an evening of games, crafts, and fun. Tickets must be booked in advance and are available either online at www.eastridinglibraries.co.uk/whats-on or in the libraries themselves and cost £4 each.

7 February

Pocklington

Pocklington Arts Centre: Robert Vincent with the Buffalo Skinners. Tickets are available from www.pocklingtonartscentre.co.uk or by calling 01759 301547.

19 February

Pocklington

The Stoppard Centre, Pocklington School: Pocklington Heritage Partnership presents “Pocklington just keeps on giving” - latest news on the town’s Iron Age and Anglian archaeology, an illustrated talk by Paula Ware, managing director of MAP Archaeological Practice at 7.30pm. Tickets, £6, are available from The Visitor Centre at Burnby Hall Gardens or from Chris Clubley and Co offices in Pocklington, Market Weighton and Stamford Bridge or £7 online via Eventbrite at https://pocklingtonhistory.com/paula.

20 February

Pocklington

Pocklington Arts Centre: Pugs of the Frozen North at 2.30pm. Based on the much-loved children’s book by best-selling team of Philip Reeve & Sarah McIntyre. Fun for all the family. Tickets £8 and £30 (family). Visit www.pocklingtonartscentre.co.uk or call 01759 301547 for more details

28 April

Pocklington

Pocklington Arts Centre: Andy Parsons, the star from TV shows such as Mock the Week, Live at the Apollo, QI and repeats on Dave, is heading to Pocklington. Tickets are £15. For further information and to book tickets visit www.pocklingtonartscentre.co.uk or call the box office on 01759 301547.

30 May

Pocklington

Pocklington Arts Centre: crime-writing super-group Fun Lovin’ Crime Writers will be performing at the arts centre. The band includes Mark Billingham, Val McDermid, Chris Brookmyre, Luca Veste, Doug Johnstone and Stuart Neville. Tickets cost £23 each and are available from www.pocklingtonartscentre.co.uk or by calling 01759 301547.

13 June

Pocklington

Pocklington Arts Centre: This year’s BBC Radio 2 Folk Award Winners Catrin Finch and Seckou Keita plus special guests Vishtèn will perform their one-off collaborative tour at 7.30pm. Tickets, £22, are on sale now at www.pocklingtonartscentre.co.uk or via the Box Office on 01759 301547.

3 October

Pocklington

Pocklington Arts Centre: Song-writing legend Loudon Wainwright III. Family members Suzzy Roche and Lucy Wainwright Roche will join Loudon live at PAC for an incredibly special night of live music. Tickets cost £44 each and are available from www.pocklingtonartscentre.co.uk or by calling 01759 301547.

Mondays

Pocklington

Pocklington Wolds WI Meeting: A varied programme awaits from 1.30pm at Pocklington’s Methodist Church on Chapmangate on the second Monday of each month. New members always welcome. There is a good car park entered via Kirkland Street at the rear.

Pocklington Lions’ monthly meeting: 6.45pm on the second Monday of each month at The Station Hotel, Pocklington, and welcome guests who are interested in learning more about the work of the club.

Gentle Yoga: Burnby Scout Hall at 12.45pm.

Pocklington Karate Centre: Eight years plus and adults. The Scout Hut, Burnby Lane. 7.30pm to 8.30pm. If you are interested in attending call Oliver Willison on 07897 335959.

Bolton

Methodist Church on Main Street: Craft Group on third Monday in the month between 10am and noon. All welcome.

Beverley

Toll Gavel Church: Beverley Male Voice Choir rehearsals every Monday, 7.15pm. New members welcome, just come along and see if you would like to join us or visit www.beverleymalevoicechoir.com for more information.

Latimer Congregation Church: Alcoholics Anonymous meetings at 7.30pm. No cost and turn up on the night. For more information call 01482 830083.

Driffield

Driffield Art Club: Would you like to become a member of Driffield Art Club which meets every third Monday in the month between 7pm and 9pm. Contact mail@driffieldartclub.co.uk.

Tuesdays

Pocklington

Drop-in Meditation Classes: 7.30pm to 9pm, with Gen Kelsang Thekchen. Each class includes two guided meditations, a short talk and an opportunity for questions. Classes are held at Madhyamaka KMC, Kilnwick Percy Hall, Pocklington. Contact 01759 304832 or visit www.madhyamaka.org for more information.

Citizens Advice Hull & East Riding, Methodist Church, Chapmangate: Appointments available every Tuesday 9.30am to 12.30pm. For Appointments ring 01405 720866. For Telephone Advice ring 0300 3300 888.

Pocklington and Market Weighton Ladies Circle: Meets fortnightly, 7.30pm. Venue and activities vary. Ladies aged 18-45 years interested in fun, friendship and fundraising. Ring Kate on 01759 318760. Line Dancing: Burnby Hall, Pocklington, 8pm-9.45pm. Everyone welcome, beginners and improvers.

Methodist Church: Tuesday Fellowship at 2.30pm on second and fourth Tuesday each month.

Melbourne

Gentle Yoga: 7pm at Melbourne Village Hall.

Barmby Moor

Community craft club: Boot and Slipper in Barmby Moor, 7pm-9pm. Experienced and complete beginners are welcome. Bring along your own materials and equipment and take part in crochet, quilting, knitting, felting, spinning and paper craft.

Market Weighton

Cruse Bereavement Care: The Market Weighton Support and Friendship group meets on the third Tuesday in the month at the Town Council Offices, Linegate, Market Weighton, 2pm to 4pm. The group is run by trained volunteers and everyone is welcome. Call 07852 179713 or 07870 365558.

The Griffin Inn: Music Quiz and Musical Bingo, 9.30 start.

Market Weighton Methodist Church: Bible Study between 10am and 11am at the Wesley Centre.

Wetwang

Wetwang Acoustic: Second Tuesday of each month. Victoria Inn, Wetwang. Traditional and contemporary acoustic music, 8pm

Outreach Post Office: Wetwang Village Hall, 9am to 1pm. Coffee shop also open 9am to noon. Small charge for coffee and toasted teacakes, plus books to borrow free of charge.

Village Hall: Bingo session every second Monday of the month. Eyes down at 7.30pm.

Wednesdays

Market Weighton

All Saints Church: The Carers Support Group meets on the second Wednesday of each month, 1.30pm to 3pm. It is for anyone who cares for a loved one and is an informal group to give the carers a break. This is free of charge as the Church donates the room. The Community Hall, Station Road: Market Weighton Memory Cafe is held on the last Wednesday of every month, 1.30pm-3pm.

Social Club, 42 Southgate: The National Vintage Tractor and Engine Club meetings are held on the first Wednesday of the month at 7:30pm. New members are welcome.

The Community Hall: Market Weighton Musical Activity Group meets on the last Wednesday of each month between 1.30pm and 3.30pm. The group is run by the Alzheimer’s Society.

Methodist Church: Tea and Toast between 9am and noon. Friendship Group at 2pm on second and fourth Wednesday of each month.

Pocklington

Pocklington Toddler Music Group: 9.30am to 10.30am during school terms in the Meeting Room, All Saints Parish Church. £3 per family/childminder. No need to book. Michael Cooper 01759 305929.

Pocklington School Baby and Toddler Group: Runs from 1.45pm to 2.45pm and will run every Wednesday during Pocklington School term time. This is a friendly group for carers and their pre-school children and babies. No need to book, just call in to the Prep School on the day. Sessions are free. For details call 01759 321228.

Pocklington WI: Meet on the second Wednesday of every month at 7.15pm at the Masonic Hall, The Mile. Visitors are most welcome to join the meetings.

Art Room: Pocklington Montessori Nursery, 10am to 11.30am. Contact Helen Steele on 07801 493 596 or email helensartzone@yahoo.co.uk for details.

Burnby Hall, Pocklington: Art 4 All between 10am and 1pm. Beginners and improvers. Call 07968 744703 or email artist_sdavis@yahoo.co.uk.

Bolton

Bolton Methodist Church: Coffee morning between 10.30am to noon. Proceeds for the Methodist Church. All are welcome.

Barmby Moor

The Boot And Slipper: Wolds Singles Social Group meets on the third Wednesday of each month at 8pm. Contact Richard for information at woldsgroup@btinternet.com.

Melbourne

Melbourne Chapel: Every third Wednesday in the month – Tea@2 between 2pm and 4pm to raise funds towards the upkeep of Melbourne Playing Fields. Tea/Coffee and lots of yummy cakes, savouries and treats. Chapel Sale held when Clubley’s have auction 9.30am -1pm. Community Lunch first Wednesday in each month at 12.30pm, booking essential.

LondesborougH

All Saints Church: The church is open every Wednesday from 10am to 4pm with refreshments available from 10am to noon. The church has many interesting historical features and there are books for sale.

Driffield

Market House, 37 Exchange Street: Meditation and Buddhist Thought Drop-in Classes between 7pm and 8.30pm. Cost per class £6 (or £20 for 4). Everyone welcome! Go to www.madhyamaka.org or call 01759 304832 for details.

Beverley

Toll Gavel Church Hall, Old Walkergate: Community Kitchen Lunches, 11.30am to 1.15pm. If you are struggling to make ends meet, homeless or would like to come and have a meal with some company then you are welcome.

Thursdays

Market Weighton

The Community Hall, Station Road: The Market Weighton WI group meets on the second Thursday of the month at 7pm. Visitors are welcome.

The Bay Horse: Market Weighton’s Book Group now meet in The Bay Horse on the third Wednesday of the month between 6.30pm and 7.30pm. New members welcome.

Pocklington

Pocklington Magistrates Court, George Street: Bingo, dominoes and afternoon tea from 2pm onwards. Please come along and join us. Contact Mary Drewery on 302198 for more details.

United Services Club: Pocklington Camera Club meets at 7.30pm. It is a small friendly group that welcomes new members. Visit www.pocklingtoncameraclub.com for more information.

Methodist Church: Choir practise between 7.30pm and 9pm.

Holme on Spalding Moor

Committee Room, Village Hall: Slimming World every Thursday at 5.30pm and 7.30pm. For details call consultant Carol on 07985 589632.

Bishop Wilton

Bishop Wilton Wilton Primary School: Stay and Play session between 1.30pm and 3pm, all pre-school children and their Parents carers welcome to our weekly free session, It runs in term time only.

Wilberfoss

Community Centre: Sequence dancing between 12.30pm and 3.30pm. The first hour is instruction. £3, includes tea and biscuits.

Beverley

Toll Gavel Methodist Church: Alcoholics Anonymous meetings at 7.30pm. There’s no cost and you can turn up on the night. For more details call 01482 830083.

Fridays

Seaton Ross

Gentle Yoga: Seaton Ross Village Hall at 10am.

Market Weighton

All Saints Church: Coffee morning held each Friday (except Good Friday) between 9.30am to 11.30am with drinks and refreshments served. A warm welcome for everyone.

St John’s Methodist Church: A support group for Carers and the cared for, to attend together, would also like to invite people with long term health issues that may wish to come along on the third Friday of each month between 1pm and 3pm. Come along and join us for tea, coffee, refreshments. Crafts, games and a fun quiz.

Pocklington

Methodist Church: Prayer Meeting 9.30am-10am (except first Friday in the month). Communion Service at 9.15am on the first Friday in month. Coffee mornings on first Friday of month, Charity Coffee morning; second Friday of month Fair Trade stall.

Barmby Moor

Methodist Church on Chapel Street: Praise Evening last Friday in the month at 7.30pm.

Saturdays

Seaton

Village hall: Ballroom and Latin dance class for children. Ages 4-6 10am. Six years and upwards 11am.

Sundays

Seaton

Village hall: Ballroom and Latin dance class for adults at 7.30pm.

Exhibitions

Pocklington

Pocklington Arts Centre: York based photographer Claire Morris hosts her brand new exhibition until Saturday, February 1. Entry to Claire’s PAC exhibition is free during opening hours only. For opening times, and further information about PAC’s exhibitions, visit www.pocklingtonartscentre.co.uk or call the box office on 01759 301547.

Pocklington Arts Centre: Sue Clayton will unveil a collection of 12 brand new portraits at PAC early next year in an exhibition entitled ‘Downright Marvellous At Large’. As part of the exhibition, which will run at PAC from Tuesday 14 January – Saturday 21 March, 2020 ahead of a national tour, Sue is planning to hang the world’s biggest pair of socks as an art installation in PAC’S studio in the run up to World Down Syndrome Day.

