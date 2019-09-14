Chart-topping singers stay at the KP resort

The Kilnwick Percy Resort recenlty welcomed a visit from chart-topping Irish singers Westlife’s Brian McFadden and Boyzone’s Keith Duffy.

The duo stayed at the Pocklington holiday resort owned by Darwin Escapes whilst playing gigs in Hull, Manchester and Derby as part of their new Boyzlife 2019 tour.

Whilst staying at the resort the pair took full use of the facilities, including the gym, spa and restaurant. They also took to the golf course.

Ashley Pheasant, head of golf for Darwin Escapes, said: “I met Brian and Keith a few months back at The Scottish Open golf pro-am with one of our brand ambassadors Max Evans.

“I knew they were playing in Hull at The Welly Club so thought it would be perfect to welcome them to The Kilnwick Percy Resort, knowing they loved their golf and have a chance for a few relaxing nights away whilst on tour.”

Last month the resort was also visited by television presenter George Clarke and the production team of Channel 4’s Old House, New Home while they were filming a property in Pocklington.

They used the countryside backdrop of The Kilnwick Percy Resort for one of their filming shots which will be show in the fifth series of the programme.