Charity thanks firm for Great North Run cash

Hearing Dogs for Deaf People representative were thrilled to visit staff at CB Solutions to deliver certificates of thanks.

The certificates were presented following the firm’s outstanding fundraising effort at this year’s Simplyhealth Great North Run.

The team of seven runners, a mixture of staff and their friends and family, took on the 13.1mile challenge in support of the charity, which is based at The Beatrice Wright Centre in Bielby, and raised an incredible £3,319.25.

Representatives from the charity, along with Demonstration Dog Peppa and Hearing Dog Puppy Marvin, visited the company’s offices to personally deliver the thank you and provide a short demonstration for staff.

Gemma Wardle, community fundraising support officer for Hearing Dogs, said “We were so happy to go along and thank the staff in person – their incredible fundraising efforts helped us not only reach but exceed our target for 2019. Demo dog Peppa, alongside her trainer Helen, gave the staff a demonstration of the work our incredibly clever dogs do. She was such a superstar that even more staff decided to sign up and take on the challenge in support of the charity next year.”

Hearing Dogs for Deaf People have guaranteed charity places available in the Simplyhealth Great North Run, the world’s biggest half marathon, which will be taking place in Newcastle on Sunday, September 13, 2020.

Contact Gemma Wardle gemma.wardle@hearingdogs.org.uk or visit our website www.hearingdogs.org.uk to book a place in the run.