Changes to East Riding Library Services from Monday, 19 July announced

While many restrictions have been lifted, the council strongly recommends that customers wear a face covering (unless exempt) to keep themselves and others safe.

As previously where some computers in libraries had been unavailable, to allow for social distancing, more computers will now be available (with adequate spacing).

They can be booked online using a library card and pin at http://netloan.eastriding.gov.uk/netloan/Login.aspx

Use of the computers is free, and it is also free to join the library if you are not currently a member (please get in touch with your nearest library if you need your membership details or haven’t used us for a while). For more information about our libraries, please visit https://www.eastridinglibraries.co.uk/find-a-library/Councillor Mike Medini, portfolio holder for cultural and leisure assets at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “Over the coming weeks, our comfortable furniture and study spaces will be brought back from storage into our libraries, restoring their original layouts. One-way systems and social distancing measures will also be removed.

“There will be no restriction on browsing times, so customers are welcome to visit and stay as long as they wish during opening hours.”

Some library sites are re-instating social groups over the summer, and most libraries (space and government guidance permitting) will have a social activity programme starting in September, including book groups, bounce and rhyme sessions for pre-school children and carers, Knit and Natter groups, and Reminiscence sessions.

A short survey to register interest for one of these groups can be completed at https://eastriding.typeform.com/to/SagXkXhm

Books at East Riding libraries are no longer quarantined upon return, meaning they will be taken off your library account at the time of return. Staff continue to keep a high level of hygiene and keep the stock clean. Fines continue to be suspended until autumn, when they will be reviewed again.

Customers are still very welcome to continue using the order and collect service, however a member of staff will no longer be on the door in libraries, so books can be collected from the reservations shelves inside the library.