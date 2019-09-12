Chance to run a stall at Weighton craft fair

The management committee at Market Weighton Community Hall is looking to attract exhibitors ahead of the venue’s eighth annual craft fair.

The event will take place on Saturday, October 12 between 10am and 2pm and the committee is offering the chance for local crafters to sign up for a stall.

There are 24 stalls up for grabs. Interested exhibitors are being invited to book a table (a 5’x3’ table is £13 or a 3’x3’ table is £8 – with the option of an electricity supply for an additional £3).

A spokesman said: “Following the success of our recent craft fairs we are looking to welcome 24 or so assorted craft and food stalls from Market Weighton and the wider East Riding area. Entrance will be free to the general public on the day.”

Application forms are available from Mrs Ilja King (Secretary of Market Weighton Community Hall Management Committee). Email ilja_king@hotmail.com for further details.