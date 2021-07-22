Chance to join What3Words trail and discover Market Weighton’s history

East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s countryside access team is running a What3Words History Trail on Friday, July 30 as part of the Kids Go Wild scheme.

Thursday, 22nd July 2021, 12:20 pm
A spokesman said: “Discover Market Weighton’s history and how it shaped the landscape.

“Use the What3words app to guide you along this peaceful part of the Wolds Way, completing a quiz as you go.”

Visit eastridingcoastandcountryside.co.uk/whats-on/ for more details.

Market WeightonEast Riding of Yorkshire Council