Chance to join cycle parade before big race

Bridlington cycling enthusiasts have the chance to join a major event taking place in the East Riding this month.

One hundred and fifty places are available to the general public to take part in a mass parade cycle ride ahead of the Yorkshire 2019 Para-Cycling International on Saturday, September 21.

This is a chance for all to get involved in this inspiring day, with the unique opportunity to cycle part of the race route on closed roads through the Beverley Westwood just before the athletes depart.

Councillor Richard Burton, leader of East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “The Parade Cycle Ride provides a unique opportunity for people of all ages and abilities to get out on their bikes and ride part of an international race route ahead of what is anticipated to be one of the greatest sporting spectacles ever seen in the East Riding.”

To take part in the Parade Cycle Ride, complete the registration form at www.parabikefest.co.uk

The places are available on a first-come, first-served basis. So register early to avoid disappointment.