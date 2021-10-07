Chance to add your thoughts to climate change tree at All Saints Church

Pocklington FLAG member Judith Micklem is pictured at the Fairtrade cake stall on Market Street.

Pocklington Fairtrade and Local produce Action Group (FLAG) is encouraging people to add their thoughts on a ‘Great Big Green Week Climate Action Tree’.

The tree, which accompanied the group’s Fair Trade stall during the Great Big Green Week event, has been placed in Pocklington’s All Saints Church.

Pocklington FLAG is hoping residents will come up with ideas to help combat climate change and add a leaf to the tree.

The Fairtrade cake stall, at the bottom of Market Street in Pocklington, raised money for the Fairtrade Foundation or Traidcraft Exchange.

A spokesman said: “Pocklington FLAG aims to promote Fairtrade in Pocklington and the surrounding area and maintain the town’s Fairtrade status.