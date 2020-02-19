Celebrating 20 years at Pocklington Arts Centre

More than 700,000 customers and performers have walked through the doors of Pocklington Arts

Centre (PAC) since the building first opened 20 years ago.

Over the past two decades, the multi-award winning venue has staged over 6,000 live events, screenings, exhibitions, workshops and private functions.

The opening of Pocklington Arts Centre as the ribbon is cut.

PAC has been on an incredible journey so far, transforming from former Ritz cinema into East Yorkshire’s premier arts venue, attracting exceptional names from the world of music, comedy and theatre.

Past performers include Joan Armatrading, Richard Hawley, Lesley Garrett, Opera North, Sarah Millican, Kate Tempest, The Shires, Sir Tom Courtenay, KT Tunstall, Rhod Gilbert, Lucinda Williams, Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain, Shed Seven, John Bishop, Northern Broadsides, Billy Bragg, Barbara Dickson, Kate Rusby, Simon Armitage, Rob Beckett, Mary Chapin Carpenter, Bob Harris, Amy MacDonald, and Baroness Shirley Williams...

Among friends at the arts centre.

A meeting at the arts centre in 2000.