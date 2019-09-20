Catch an early preview of The Storm Whale at Pocklington Arts Centre

Young audiences at Pocklington Arts Centre (PAC) are to get an early preview of brand new stage production The Storm Whale this autumn, ahead of its Christmas run in York.

Based on the award-winning books ‘The Storm Whale’ and ‘The Storm Whale in Winter’ by Benji Davies, this stunning stage adaptation brings this story of friendship, love, and courage to life on the PAC stage on Wednesday, October 23.

Janet Farmer, PAC director, said: “We are delighted to be able to give audiences a super early preview of this new stage show which looks set to be a heart-warming, enchanting, and purely magical live theatre experience for all ages. It’s fantastic to be the first venue to stage this production.”

To find out more and book tickets visit www.pocklingtonartscentre.co.uk or call the box office on 01759 301547.