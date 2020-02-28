Care home to host knit and natter workshops

Beaumont care home in Stamford Bridge is inviting carers within the local community to join them for free knit and natter workshops at the home.

Taking place every Tuesday at 2pm guests will have a chance to have fun with knit their own patch of a community blanket, and meet other carers in the community.

The hospitality team at the home will also be serving a spread of teas and cakes for all to enjoy.

A Beaumont spokesman said: “We started this project for elderly people in the community who might want some time outside of the home and to make some new friends.

“We also wanted to make a space for those who spend their time taking care of others to have a little respite of their own, we know a cup of tea and a friendly ear can go a long way.”

Stamford Bridge care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals.

Stamford Bridge Beaumont provides residential care, nursing care and dementia care for 92 residents from respite care to long term stays.