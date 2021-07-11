Care home residents’ virtual talk on puffins

The online presentation took residents behind the scenes at the SEA LIFE Trust’s Puffin Rescue Centre.

Staff and residents at Stamford Bridge Beaumont care home were treated to a virtual tour of the world of SEA LIFE Trust’s Puffin Rescue Centre at the Beluga Whale Sanctuary in Iceland – hosted by general manager Audrey Padgett and her team.

Audrey’s presentation took residents behind the scenes at the centre and showcased the work that the animal care team do every day to rescue the puffins.

Lucy Tomlinson, resident experience manager, said: “This talk provided such a lovely opportunity to see the puffins and pufflings up close and learn all kinds of fascinating facts about them.”